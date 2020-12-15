DECATUR - Many of the area school districts have already shut down athletics because of a spike in COVID-19 cases and Meigs was the latest to do so on Monday.
Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker confirmed what had been rumored most of the day. Both of Meigs County's basketball games against rival McMinn Central on Tuesday and Polk County on Thursday have been postponed.
"We want to wait until the numbers come down," Baker said. "We want the kids to play and to play in a safe environment. So we are just pausing things because of the spike in active cases in the community."
Baker said athletics will be closed down until Dec. 28. If things go as planned the Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball teams will both compete in the Christmas Tournament in Harriman on Dec. 28 and 29. The Meigs boys are scheduled to play McMinn on Dec. 31 in the afternoon.
While everyone, including school administrators, wants to watch some basketball, Meigs County High School Athletic Director Bryan Sayne said it's better to be safe.
"You don't have the crowd that you do in basketball that you do in football, but it's indoors and it’s difficult to enforce the COVID regulations," Sayne said. "All we can do is make the (COVID regulations) announcement and make sure everyone wears a mask when they come in."
Meigs has already had to reschedule three district games and Sayne said he wouldn't be surprised if teams simply have to play only district games once the season resumes. That was only an observation, however, as nothing has been decided. But the more district games that have to be rescheduled the less room there is for non-district games to be played.
Baker said that further restrictions on who can come to the gym is a possibility, but he stressed that is simply something that will be discussed and is not a sure thing at this point.
As of this writing both McMinn County and McMinn Central athletics are still on schedule, according to McMinn County Principal Joe Young and McMinn Central Athletic Director Brent Masingale.
"As of now, we are still on, though that could change," Masingale said.
Hamilton County, Knox County, Bradley County, Rhea County, Monroe County and Polk County are among the school systems that have temporarily shut down. Monroe County's shutdown won't begin until Wednesday. Sequoyah has a game that night and will stop playing after that.
"We really haven't done anything other school systems haven't done," Baker said. "We just want to put a pause on things for awhile."
As of Monday afternoon, there were 182 active cases in Meigs County.
