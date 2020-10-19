DECATUR — Meigs claimed what it hopes is the first of two titles Friday night as the Tigers outbrawled Oneida 33-17 to clinch their fourth straight Region 2-2A championship.
A big second quarter in which the Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns and held the Indians to just a field goal ended up being the biggest difference in the scoring. Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said his senior class has meant a lot to the program. Those seniors are 37-1 and never lost a home game.
“That’s four region championships in a row for them and I’m proud of them for that,” Fitzgerald said of his 13 seniors. “There isn’t a lot of them, but they have meant a lot to us. It’s a great accomplishment.”
The game was not a blowout, but the Tigers controlled it.
“We played pretty well after giving up a score on the first drive,” Fitzgerald said. “We couldn’t pull away because they are a tough and well-coached team. The way they play they shorten the game and you don’t get as many possessions. But we ran the ball well and we defended well. Hagan Lowe made 15 tackles. Will Meadows ran for 201 yards and Aaron Carrol had 98.”
The Tigers (8-0, 3-0) will now jump out of region play and travel to struggling Polk County (0-8, 0-3). Even though the Tigers have wrapped up the region title this is not the time to to let the foot off the gas.
“We are going to continue to play the way we have,” Fitzgerald said. “We still have our goals to accomplish. We want to get back to Cookeville and the only way to do that is to keep improving. So we are not letting up at all.”
Meigs 33, Oneida 17
Oneida started off the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run with 7:49 left in the first quarter. Meigs responded with a 24-yard touchdown run by Will Meadows with just under four minutes to go in the first. The extra point by Dillon Brown tied the game at 7-7.
Later, in the second quarter, Meigs took a 14-7 lead on a four-yard touchdown run by Logan Carroll. The Tigers then opened up a 21-7 lead on a three-yard scoring run by Meadows with 6:19 left before the half.
The Indians could only counter with a 24-yard field goal and Meigs led 21-10 at the half.
Meigs struck first in the third quarter on a 9-yard run by Meadows. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 27-10.
Oneida battled back and scored on its own 9-yard run, but there was only 2:32 left in the fourth quarter and Meigs still led 27-17.
Meigs tacked on a late score with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Carroll to Cameron Huckabey.
Oneida gained 69 yards, completing five out of 14 passes. Meigs’ effective running game meant it didn’t have to throw the ball much, but Carroll went 1-for-3 for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Meigs had one turnover and Oneida had two. Meigs also had the edge in total yards with Meigs gaining 382 yards and the Indians 213.
Individually, it was a big game for Meadows as he rushed for 201 yards on 24 carries and a pair of touchdowns. He gained 8.4 yards per average. Carroll was also a major factor on the ground as he rushed for 98 yards on eight carries and found the end zone once. Cody Caywood rushed six times for 51 yards.
Huckabey had just one catch, but it was a big one as it covered 30 yards for a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.