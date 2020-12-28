The honors keep coming for Jalen Hunt and Bryce Goodner.
The latest for the two McMinn County seniors was being named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Football Team in Class 6A for the second straight year, which was released today.
The latest All-State accolades come on the heels of a 10-1 season for the Cherokees, in which they finished Region 2-6A runners-up for the second straight year and advanced to the second round of the TSSAA playoffs.
As a Mr. Football finalist, Hunt’s placement on the All-State team was automatic.
Hunt, a Tennessee State signee, is McMinn’s all-time leading rusher with 5,754 career yards.
He ran for 2,451 yards on 227 carries, good for 10.8 yards per carry, and 27 touchdowns in his senior season alone.
Goodner, who is signed with Virginia Tech, was the most physically imposing member of a Cherokee offensive line that helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 330 yards per game this season.
By inking with the Hokies, Goodner, who played mainly guard and occasionally tackle, is McMinn’s first signee to a program at the level currently known as Power Five since kicker Andy Bailey signed with Georgia in 2003.
Hunt was one of three running backs honored in Class 6A, along with Jordan James from Oakland and Robert Giaimo of Bartlett.
Goodner was one of five offensive linemen named All-State in 6A, along with Graham Keating of Oakland, Fisher Anderson of Franklin, Harrison Wilkes of Houston and Zach Ferguson of Dobyns-Bennett.
Hunt and Goodner could receive more state honors next week, as the other major All-State team, from the Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TNFCA), is expected in the first week of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.