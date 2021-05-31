DECATUR — Meigs County football and boys’ basketball assistant coach Bryson Baker is adding other title.
Baker is now also the girls’ assistant coach after he was asked about his interest in the job by head coach Derika Mooney.
“Coach D came by and talked to me about it,” Baker said. “I told her I would think about it and pray about it. At the end of the day it was too good an opportunity to pass up.”
Baker began helping with the boys last year.
“I learned lot,” Baker said. “I’m grateful to (Head) Coach Sam (Perkinson) and Coach (Michael) Malone for the opportunity. I got to establish a lot of good relationships with the players. It was a lot of fun.”
Baker now moves on to the girls’ bench, though he will still have a role — albeit a smaller one — with the boys’ team.
“I’m sure it will be a little different, but it’s still basketball and that’s what I love to do,” Baker said. “I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity.”
The offseason officially gets underway on June 1. There will be summer camps and the Lady Tigers will play at North Murray, William Blount and Heritage.
“We are going to get a full June of basketball,” Baker said.
Baker, who also played basketball at Tennessee Wesleyan University, is a former star basketball, baseball and football player at Meigs and he is grateful to have the opportunity to help out at his alma mater in any way he can.
“I love basketball and I love Meigs County,” Baker said. “I’m ready to get started.”
