Athens City Middle School boys’ basketball is off to a perfect start so far, and there was no danger of a blemish on Thursday.
The Cougars displayed the same sort of full-court game they’ve built their undefeated record with, racing to a 51-14 home win over Dayton City to improve to 12-0.
“We’re played really well. We’ve come out of the gate strong,” said ACMS boys’ coach Raymond Simpson. “And we run the floor well, we pass the ball well, we’ve worked really hard on the defensive side of the ball in trying to push and beat people down the floor. And we’ve done a really good job. Besides that, this is a great group of kids. They’re hard workers. And even the eighth graders who are going to move on are going to help at the next level in high school.”
ACMS led 23-4 after one quarter and pitched a shutout second quarter of defense to build a 38-4 halftime lead, forcing numerous turnovers from Dayton.
Brooks Berry, son of Tennessee Wesleyan head baseball coach Billy Berry, led the Cougars on Thursday with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Bryson Webb added 12 points, Luke Lawson eight, Xavier Cole four, and Denney McPhail, Madden Cobb and Walker Chouinard two each.
The Cougars this season have two wins each over Riceville and Dayton, and also wins over Rhea Middle, Lake Forest, Meigs Middle, Fort Loudoun, Madisonville, Lenoir City, North Middle and Sweetwater.
ACMS will put its undefeated record to the test with a grueling four-game stretch next week, including games both Monday and Tuesday.
“We’ve got a little bit of a tough road ahead of us next week,” Simpson said. “We’ve got four games next week that we’ve got to battle through, but I think we can.”
Dayton got its only points at 4:10 left in the third quarter, which ended with the Lady Cougars ahead 36-2.
ACMS’ girls are 7-5 through 12 games this season with two wins each over Riceville and Dayton, plus wins over North Middle and Fort Loudoun.
“The main thing I’ve been trying to teach to these girls has been about sisterhood and playing together,” said Lady Cougars coach Ashley Espey. “And when we have good team chemistry, good things happen on the floor. So just having good team chemistry, the girls working really hard and being receptive to what we say, and then giving 100% on the floor.”
Macy Bobich led ACMS with 11 points, and Kadie McDonald added eight points, Mia Sewell and Molly Trentham six each, Kyela Trew four, Mollie Grimmett and Tilee McDermott three each and Capri Firtz two.
Both ACMS teams are back in action Monday at Meigs Middle, then return home Tuesday to host Mountain View. Road trips Thursday to Fort Loudoun and Saturday to Lenoir City round out a stretch of four games this week. The girls tip off around 5:30 p.m. and the boys at roughly 6:30.
