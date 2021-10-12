HARRIMAN - Meigs County's volleyball season came to a sudden stop Monday as the Lady Tigers suffered a three-set loss to Harriman in the Region 2 semifinals.
Meigs lost the first set 25-21 in a back and forth start to the match. The first-set win fired up the Lady Devils and they carried that momentum to the second set and won another close set 25-22. Meigs trailed for most of what turned out to be the final set of the season and lost 25-16.
The Lady Tigers finished the season at 15-5 and were the District 4 runners-up.
"They (Harriman) came out keyed up on their home court and ready to go," Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. "We couldn't string a bunch of points together so we just had to try to hang in there and fight as hard as we could, which we did. I'm disappointed we lost, but I'm not disappointed in my girls, they played hard."
Swafford was especially sorry to see the season end for the seniors - Toryn Lawson, Sara Swafford, Annie Melhorn and Madison Fischer.
"They helped build this program," Swafford said.
Swafford believes the Lady Tigers have the potential to have a solid team next year.
"We have a lot of young players eager to play," Swafford said. "We will have to replace some players at key positions, but we have some talented players coming up."
Harriman 3, Meigs 0
The first set was tied at 15-15, 16-16 and then 17-17 before Harriman opened up a slim lead at 22-17. The Lady Tigers fought back to make it 22-21, in favor of Harriman, but the Lady Devils then closed out the first set 25-21.
That set off a little celebration by Harriman and the Lady Devils had the momentum going to the second set.
Talley Lawson opened the second set with a pair of kills and the set was tied 2-2. The match was tied again later at 7-7 on an ace by Fischer. Harriman took a slight lead, but four consecutive aces by Swafford gave Meigs a 13-11 lead.
The Lady Tigers couldn't hold that lead, however, and trailed 16-15. Then three straight aces by Toryn Lawson gave Meigs an 18-16 lead.
Meigs again couldn't maintain that lead and later found itself behind 23-20. An ace by Fischer made it 23-21, but the Lady Devils closed out the second set with a flurry and won 25-22.
The Lady Tigers were in trouble at this point and needed three straight set wins to continue the season. Instead, Harriman jumped out to a 12-6 lead and never looked back. Aces by Melhorn and Toryn Lawson and several other nice plays by various players kept the third set from being a rout, but the Lady Devils took the final set 25-16.
Some Harriman students rushed the court after the final point as Harriman finished off the upset.
