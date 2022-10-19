Head coach Bo Cagle is about to see how McMinn County conducts itself with nothing tangible to play for in the next two weeks.
Namely, Cagle wants to see the Cherokees keep up and improve on the habits that allowed them to wrap up a Region 4-5A championship last week when they take to the road Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff of a non-region game at Loudon High School.
“The point now is we can see how mature our team is,” Cagle said. “Because we can go into these last two games and walk in and back into the playoffs, or we can have a purpose when we walk out on the field. It doesn’t matter the team we’re playing against the last two weeks because obviously they don’t affect the outcome of the season is going to be now. We’ve already played that out. So we play these last two games for us, and what can we do to get better. Because we want to win in the playoffs, and we need to find the things that we’re not good at, focus on those things and get better at those things by the end of the year and be playing our best ball.”
And in the way of the Tribe (6-2) is a Loudon team that is starting to heat up at the right time. After losses to Sweetwater, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Brainerd, the Redskins (5-3) are coming off a 29-0 pasting of McMinn Central two weeks ago and are still in contention for a second-place finish in their Region 3-3A.
“They’re going to be a tough, physical team,” Cagle said.
“They seem to be playing better toward the end of the year. I think they’re playing for playoff spots and are looking to get better, so a formidable opponent always. It could be a good rivalry, I think, as close as they are with us.”
Loudon had relied on the pass most of the last four years with Keaton Harig leading its aerial assault, but with him now graduated, the Redskins have developed more of a power running game with quarterback Bronson Scrivner and running backs Gavin Divine and Keefer Tatman. Wiley Bingham also lines up at quarterback sometimes as well.
“They’re relying on running the ball a lot more,” Cagle said. “Last year they had a good quarterback and they were a little more pass-heavy than they are this year. And they started out that way, I believe, but they’ve gone to more of a running game, more of a power running game. Which normally for our defense is hard for us to handle because we’re small up-front. We’re good for zone and pass rush and those things. Offensively they’re going to base on running the ball, and if you put too many people down the box then they’re going to throw it on you.”
Wide receiver Josh Jackson, at 6’1”, 215 pounds, is also a threat in space.
“He was a good player for them last year, so you’ve got to find him on the field and make sure you cover him up,” Cagle said. “Because if they get him the ball in space, he can make you miss.”
Defensively, Loudon is led by a stout front with two defensive tackles that Cagle estimated at roughly 300 pounds. Kwynton Chenault and Divine are the defensive ends who are also a concern.
“They’re going to be hard to block up there,” Cagle said. “They’re just athletic on the defensive line. And they’re big. Their defensive tackles are just big ol’ guys.”
As it was last year in a 31-21 win for McMinn, Cagle is expecting Loudon to be an effective test of where the Cherokees are heading into the playoffs.
“Our ultimate goal is every week on that Friday, is to play the best football we have played all year,” Cagle said. “And then do that again the next week, and then that way we’re getting better each time we walk on the field on Friday. So we’ve got that goal, and hopefully we can go through that. But that is up to the maturity of the team if we can do that or not.”
