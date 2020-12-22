DALTON, Ga. - The Cherokees provided their fans with some pre-Christmas excitement with a last-minute rally to take down Dalton on Monday.
McMinn was down by eight points with about 1:30 to play, but after a few steals and two free throws by Jalen James the Cherokees stormed back for a 66-64 victory at Dalton.
"We played well in spurts, but I thought we had trouble handling the ball and I thought we wasted some transition opportunities," McMinn Coach Ed Clendenen said. "But it (winning when not playing their best) shows heart. I know this team has heart and doesn't give up so we are never out of it."
McMinn County was supposed to play in a tournament, but those plans went awry due to the pandemic so Clendenen scrambled to find some games. The first was against Dalton and McMinn will also travel to Murray County, Ga. tonight. The junior varsity game starts at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity follows around 6.
McMinn 66, Dalton 64
McMinn edged out to a 15-14 advantage in the first quarter with Ty Runyan leading the way with 10 first period points. Tucker Monroe added three free throws and Hayden Frank hit one bucket.
The Cherokees stumbled a bit in the second quarter as Dalton won the period 17-9. Andrew Beavers hit a trey for McMinn along with two buckets by Frank and one by Davion Evans.
The Cherokees were down 31-24 at the half. McMinn closed the game in the third, by winning the period 24-21 and entered the fourth quarter behind just 52-48.
Parker Bebb put up seven points in the third, but there was even scoring in the quarter. Donovan Daniel added five points, Monroe three and Frank four and Beavers had five points.
Then came the fourth quarter, which was essentially an even contest until the end.
Again there was even scoring with Evans, Runyan, Jordan Lane, Frank, James and Beavers all marking the scorebook.
McMinn, however, trailed by eight with about 1:30 left to play.
Evans then hit a three-pointer and then the Cherokees got a stop. Beavers drained another three-pointer with about 30 seconds left. A bucket by James tied the game.
Runyan then picked off a pass and was fouled with nine seconds to play. After receiving the inbound pass, Evans penetrated and kicked the ball out to James, who was fouled as he attempted a three-pointer.
James stepped up to the line and calmly swished his first two free throws and then missed the third free throw on purpose. Dalton didn't get a good look on its last possession, giving McMinn the come-from-behind 66-64 victory.
Runyan led the Cherokees with 13 points, Frank had 12 and Beavers finished with 11. Nine McMinn players scored in the game.
