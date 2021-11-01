All tickets for the McMinn County TSSAA football playoff opener against Oak Ridge will be sold via the GoFan digital ticket platform for $8 each. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets are currently for sale at https://gofan.co/app/events/434525.
TSSAA ID Cards are allowed to be accepted as passes to admit one person only. The card holder must be in possession of the physical card. Photos of ID cards cannot be accepted for admission.
The Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association (TACA) card will provide complimentary admittance for each playoff round. The TACA card admits only one person per card and should be presented with an ID matching the name on the card.
The game kicks off 7 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
