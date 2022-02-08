DECATUR - It took awhile for both offenses to get going, but the Lady Tigers and Tigers both earned home court wins over Polk County on Monday.
The Lady Tigers were down by a small margin, but scored nine straight points to take the lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 54-32 victory.
“We just got off to a slow start, we really didn’t get that many (scoring) chances early,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “I think we were forcing things early, but once we slowed things down and gathered ourselves I thought we played better.”
Though Meigs County’s final two regular season games won’t affect the district tournament seeds for Meigs as the Lady Tigers are locked into the No. 2 seed, Jenkins said it’s important to stay sharp.
“We have to keep playing,” Jenkins said. “The season is not over. We want to have momentum going into the (district) tournament.”
While it didn’t take long for the Lady Tigers to take a lead after falling behind, the Tigers trailed by 15 points early in the second quarter and never took the lead until early in the fourth quarter.
But once the Meigs boys took the lead they never gave it back in a 57-46 victory.
“We only gave up five points in the fourth quarter, that was big,” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “Really, when you look at it, giving up 29 in the first half wasn’t too bad, especially when you consider how we just gave the ball to them. We had a bunch of unforced turnovers.
“It was a good team effort. Like (assistant) Coach (Michael) Malone said, maybe they are growing up. We went to Kingston in that hostile atmosphere and won. Then we won against Central and now against Polk, so we are finding a way to win.”
The Lady Tigers (15-9) and Tigers (14-9) traveled to Whitwell on Tuesday with the Lady Tigers starting at 5 p.m. (Eastern).
Lady Tigers 54, Wildkittens 32
Meigs trailed 7-3 early, but a pair of buckets by Talley Lawson and a trey by Cayden Hennessee gave the Lady Tigers a 10-7 lead going to the second period.
The lead expanded as Meigs began the next quarter with a 10-0 run on a pair of field goals by Julia Howard, a three-pointer by Alisa Carroll and two free throws by Sara Swafford to make it 19-7.
After a bucket by Polk, Meigs then finished the second quarter with a 15-3 run with Howard, Alexis Kranz, Lila Brown and Lainey Fitzgerald all scoring for the Lady Tigers.
Meigs led 34-12 at the half.
The Lady Tigers’ defense continued to shut down Polk in the third quarter, giving up only six points in the period while scoring by Lawson and Hennessee gave Meigs a 43-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Meigs cruised in the fourth quarter for a 54-32 win.
Howard led the Lady Tigers with 14 points while Lawson and Hennessee each finished with 11.
Tigers 57, Wildcats 46
The Wildcats came flying out of the gate and had a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended that advantage to 22-7 early in the second period.
A trey, a field goal and two free throws by Ethan Meadows helped, but Meigs still trailed 27-14.
The Tigers made the game closer on a bucket by Jackson Shaver, a three-pointer by Payton Armour and two free throws by Armour.
Polk hit the final bucket of the first half and led 29-21 at the intermission.
The Wildcats hit a pair of treys to start the third quarter and later led 41-30 with 2:20 left in the third.
Meigs ended the third in strong fashion with a bucket by Matthew Boshears, a ‘3’ by Cole Owens and a trey by Armour at the third quarter buzzer, cutting Polk’s lead to 41-38 going to the fourth.
Meigs continued on its roll with a trey by Armour tying the game and a free throw by Meadows giving the Tigers a lead they would never relinquish.
Owens followed that with a bucket and a three-pointer and a trey by Meadows put Meigs up 50-41.
After a Polk three-pointer, Levi Caldwell’s field goal and two buckets by Owens put Meigs up 56-46 on the way to an 11-point win.
Armour led Meigs with 21 points while Owens and Meadows each finished with 12.
