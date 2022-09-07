McMinn County is playing Bradley Central this week. And to the Cherokees and head coach Bo Cagle, nothing else matters.
Both archrivals also happen to be ranked No. 9 in their respective classes – the Tribe in 5A and the Bears in 6A – in this week’s Associated Press state poll when they clash in their 99th meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at Bear Stadium.
“It’s McMinn-Bradley. It doesn’t matter if anybody is state-ranked or not, it’s going to be what it is,” Cagle said. “It’s the 99th time we’ve met. Everybody that’s ever wore Black and Gold has played this game at McMinn. It’s special to a lot of people, including us this year.”
The game was moved up one day due to predicted thunderstorms for Friday. But since McMinn’s junior varsity game Monday against Rhea County got rescheduled, that gave the Cherokees (2-1) a full day of practice they wouldn’t have normally had.
“We got a good day in (Monday). The JV game got moved, so we basically got a full day in (Monday),” Cagle said. “We were a day ahead, so this puts us back on an even day. So we should be all right. We’re both playing on the same terms. (Bears head coach) Damon (Floyd) has been at Bradley, this is his 17th year, and this is my 16th year, we’ve kind of got an idea of what either of us is going to do, so at this point we’re just trying to get the kids ready to go and play fast and play physical.”
Bradley is loaded with talent at the skill positions, such as receivers Marcus Goree Jr., who has received several FBS offers including from Tennessee, J’alan Terry, Antonio Butts Jr. and running back Jackson Wilson. Goree Jr. returned a kickoff for a touchdown in last year’s 44-28 McMinn loss, and Wilson gashed the Cherokees for 228 rushing yards on 25 carries in that game.
“They’ve got skill all over the place, receivers who are really good and a quarterback who can get it to them,” Cagle said. “Their offensive line is always nasty, and they’re going to get after us. They may be one of the best offensive lines we’ve seen up to this point, so we’ve got to be able to play football.
“They’re all pretty good players, and they can spread you out all over the field. So you’ve got to be good in the secondary and you’ve got to be good up front, or they’re just going to run the ball.”
Defensively, Cagle expects the Bears to line up in multiple fronts to confuse a still relatively green McMinn offensive line.
“They’re going to slant. They’re going to move people around, bring backers,” Cagle said. “We just don’t know until you get into the game if they give you anything. They may not. So you’ve got to try to catch them on some things. When you play that type of defense, that aggression-type of defense, you can catch them and get a big play.”
The Bears will make it a challenge to do so, but Cagle believes controlling possession will be key for the Tribe, to keep Bradley’s potentially explosive offense on the sidelines.
“But obviously, we’ve got to be able to hold on to the ball and sustain drives, keep the ball out of their hands offensively, and hope to keep it a low-scoring game so we have a chance to win in the end,” Cagle said.
Caden Hester has been taking first-team reps at quarterback in practice this week. Hester took over as the signal caller on the Cherokees’ second offensive series of their 43-14 win over Rhea County last week, after starting quarterback Jayden Miller injured his throwing shoulder while playing on defense.
Hester ended up running for 120 yards and two touchdown on just nine carries while passing 3-3 for 55 yards. Cagle said Hester is likely to start at quarterback Thursday. Miller will be a game-time decision, and even if he is cleared to play, it may not be at quarterback.
