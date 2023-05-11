CLEVELAND — A last-moment change of venue did nothing to derail the Lady Cherokees’ path toward a second straight region crown.
The McMinn County girls’ tennis team dismissed Soddy-Daisy 4-0 in the Region 3-AA team championship match Thursday at Bradley Central High School.
Afternoon rain in Athens left the courts at McMinn too wet to play on, which moved the match to Bradley. But the Lady Tribe was ready to go after an unexpected road trip, clinching the title entirely in singles.
“I am pleased and grateful to have such a great group of girls,” said McMinn head coach Lynn Monroe. “They are special.”
Kylee Hockman won her match 6-2, 6-1, Elena Kurowski 6-1, 6-0, Reagan Goforth 6-0, 6-0, and A.K. Newman 6-1, 6-0. Aubrey Gonzalez was ahead 6-2, 4-0, when her match was stopped after her four teammates all finished their wins.
The Lady Cherokees will play in the Class AA sectional 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at home against Stone Memorial, who defeated Hendersonville in the Region 4-AA championship. McMinn’s girls are seeking their second straight appearance in the team state tournament.
But before then, McMinn’s girls and boys have players competing in the individual Region 3-AA tournament Monday at Rhea County High School. Region champions advance to the individual state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.