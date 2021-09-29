ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central still has its playoff aspirations on the table, and that makes it eager to move on quickly from last week’s humbling defeat.
After all, that 61-0 loss at Meigs County was not a region game. This week’s home game against Kingston 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charger Field, on the other hand, is.
“Obviously, you play a game like that and turn the film on, there’s a lot of things that you can see that you need to improve on,” said Central coach Matt Moody. “So as far as we’re concerned, we talked about it, learn from it and move on.”
A win over the state-ranked Yellowjackets would move the Chargers (2-4, 1-1 Region 3-3A) higher in the Region 3-3A standings and bolster their postseason hopes.
“We’ve got a lot of important games coming up in this back half of the season,” Moody said. “Our goals are still the same, and everything we talked about in the beginning of the season as far as wanting to play in November, those things are still ahead of us. A quick teach-tape there, learn from it and move on.”
Kingston (5-1, 2-0) has been ranked in The Associated Press state poll in Class 3A during its 5-0 start to the season and is sitting at No. 10 in this week’s poll.
“They’re a really well coached team. When you watch their film, they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Moody said. “They do a lot of things right. They’re going to get out there and play hard, but our focus is on us and what we can control to make sure that we’re playing our best ball, and the rest of the stuff will take care of itself.”
One reason Central has been focusing more on its execution is the Yellowjackets’ most recent game, a 35-0 loss to Campbell County. Moody noticed on film that Campbell County’s offensive scheme was very similar to what the Chargers do, so executing on offense will be a key.
“So that’s why we talked a lot about focusing on us, executing what we do, and I think that we can have some success, or at least have opportunities to have some success offensively,” Moody said. “So it was a good film to have because, while we don’t know for sure how they’re going to line up, but if any indication is what they did against Campbell County, that’s a lot of the same stuff that we do.”
Defensively, Moody expects Kingston to line up in multiple formations with both three down linemen and four down.
“They’ll play a little bit of an odd front, and then they can change and go to an even front,” Moody said. “So we’ve just got to make sure that we are paying attention to details on Friday night and we know how to attack whatever they give us defensively.”
The Yellowjackets are also multiple on offense with several different formations.
“It’s not that it’s a lot of different plays that they run scheme-wise, but they’ll line up in a lot of different ways and use a lot of motion to try to get you out of position,” Moody said. “So they do a good job offensively getting you to line up the way they need you to.”
Loss to their rivals at Meigs aside, Central went 2-2 over the four games previous to that, with three of those games being decided by two points. Moody likes the Chargers’ chances if they can keep the game close until the fourth quarter.
“We’ve shown signs that we can play,” Moody said. “And Friday night (against Meigs), we’re moving on from that and we’ve got to get back to what we’ve been doing for the previous month. So we’re expecting a hard-fought game, a close game, and we want to make sure we give ourselves a chance to win in the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.