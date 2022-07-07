Eight home games highlight the 2022 women's soccer schedule released by head coach Bryan Walker on Thursday. The complete schedule features 18 regular-season games, including four games against teams who qualified for the 2021 NAIA Women's Soccer National Tournament. Those four opponents were also ranked in the 2021 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Postseason Poll.
The first regular-season game comes on the road after two scrimmages. TWU will travel to face Dalton State College on Aug. 20 to open the regular season. The next two games for the Lady Bulldogs are set for home action. The team's home opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 against SCAD Savannah with the second home game being on Aug. 31 against Cumberland University.
Tennessee Wesleyan will play their final non-conference game of the regular season on the road against Georgetown College on Sept. 6. The team opens Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play at home in their contest against Milligan University on Sept. 10. The Lady Bulldogs stay at home for their next AAC contest on Sept. 14 against Reinhardt University before going on the road for the next three games.
After the three road games, TWU will be back in Athens for three of their next four games. The first day of October sees the Lady Bulldogs host Montreat College. On Oct. 8, Tennessee Wesleyan faces Truett McConnell University in Athens, followed by a home game against Kentucky Christian University on Oct. 12.
Two road games separate the team from their second to last home game of the regular season, a contest against Columbia International University on Oct. 22. The final game of the regular season will be the team's home finale and Senior Day contest against Columbia College on Oct. 29.
