DECATUR – Jason Fitzgerald resigned as the Meigs County head football coach Thursday, ending a nine-year tenure that included one of the Tigers' most successful stretches in program history.
“Let me just say this first: I want to thank the administration that I've had the last nine years," said Fitzgerald in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. "Don Roberts, who was the superintendent when I was hired, and Clint Baker, who was the principal, and now Clint's gone up (to Director of Schools) and John Grissom is the principal. I want to thank all my administration. I want to thank all of my coaches, starting with P.J. Hackney, and all the work that has been put in. We couldn't have been this successful without them. I want to thank the players, the community. Everybody has been great, and it has been one heck of a ride at Meigs County High School, and I appreciate everybody who was a part of it.”
Fitzgerald, 51, said he is headed to the “next opportunity,” which he said he was not at liberty to announce as of Thursday afternoon, before deadline for today's edition of The DPA.
“There was some factors that led to that, but the biggest thing is some other opportunities presented themselves, and I just felt like that might be the way I needed to go,” Fitzgerald said. “And I did some research and some talks and all, and as a coach, they change jobs sometimes and I'm looking forward to the next opportunity.”
Fitzgerald ran up a record of 89-23 in his nine seasons at Meigs. He arrived in 2014, taking over a Tigers program that had gone through three previous head coaches since 2008 and had not experienced a winning season since 2007, and led an almost immediate turnaround. Meigs finished 6-5 in 2014 and made the playoffs.
The Tigers missed the postseason in 2015, but then won 10 games in 2016 to begin a stretch of nearly unparalleled success under Fitzgerald's watch. Meigs reached the playoffs in every one of Fitzgerald's final seven years.
Meigs won five straight region championships 2017-2021, winning at least 10 games in each one of those seasons. The Tigers' most notable seasons under Fitzgerald were back-to-back Class 2A BlueCross Bowl appearances and state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
During Fitzgerald's tenure, Meigs produced a Mr. Football winner, Aaron Swafford in 2018, as well as two other Mr. Football finalists, Will Meadows (2020) and Cameron Huckabey (2021).
Fitzgerald's final season in 2022 ended with a 7-4 record, with the Tigers finishing third in Region 3-2A while rebuilding from the graduation of an accomplished 15-member senior class from the year before. Meigs will play in Class 3A starting in the 2023 season.
Before arriving at Meigs, Fitzgerald was head coach at Rhea County, his high school alma mater, 1999-2010 and at Hixson in 2012 and 2013. His overall record is 171-79, with eight total region championships won, five of those with the Tigers.
After graduating from Rhea in 1989, Fitzgerald had played four seasons at Auburn (1989-1992) as an offensive lineman.
