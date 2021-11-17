Will Moses, a boxer at Monroe County Boxing Club, will be competing at the USA Amateur Boxing Nationals Dec. 5-12 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Last year at nationals, Moses lost to the eventual winner of the entire tournament, Santiago Franco, who later ended up representing the United States in the Youth Pan American Games. This speaks volumes about Moses considering he’s only been in the gym three years.
In those three short years, boxing has completely changed Moses’ life. Moses came into the gym at the Monroe County Boxing Club overweight with anger issues and no self-confidence. Now, he is a very humble, calm, kind, respectable kid who has lost about 40 pounds. Boxing has also taken him to different states to compete that he probably would’ve never got to experience otherwise.
Moses is ranked No. 6 in the United States in the 17-18 year old, 178-pound division, but this has not come easy to him. Having boxed only three years with 17 fights, Moses has already fought several ranked opponents that have been boxing their entire lives with over 100 fights.
Moses is cutting weight right now to fight the No. 2-ranked, 165-pound boxer from Georgia. This fight will take place Saturday in Clarksville, right before nationals. Moses has a lot of determination and works very hard to succeed in boxing. The Monroe County Boxing Club has given him a completely different outlook on life.
The Monroe County Boxing Club’s goal is to give kids a safe place to change their lives for the better. The gym is free for the kids, which gives an opportunity to reach all children regardless of their backgrounds. In addition to teaching kids how to box, the Monroe County Boxing Club teaches kids about Jesus, self-control, dedication, determination, respect for your elders, and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. It takes time to instill these life lessons in the kids, but if they stay, it will completely change their lives.
The Monroe County Boxing Club, located in Madisonville, is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5:30-6:45. All new people come on Mondays, and the Club would love to meet you and your future boxers. If you are interested in boxing, you can contact the owner, Jesse Byers at 423-836-5014 or the coach, Jamey Ellison at 423-920-0794.
