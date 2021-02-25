COVID-19 had already greatly disrupted what started as such a promising basketball season for the Tennessee Wesleyan women's team. And now the virus has ended it.
A positive case of the coronavirus last Monday, Feb. 15, led to the Lady Bulldogs' last two scheduled games being canceled and also prevented them from competing in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament, thus spelling the end of their season.
“It was unfortunate, and you hate it for your seniors the way that ended,” said TWU women's coach Jeff Rice. “You're supposed to be able to lose your last game and leave it all out there, and that was taken away from them. It's nobody's fault, but that's the way it is right now.”
The Lady Bulldogs thus finished the season with an 8-8 record, all in conference games. That record was good enough to qualify for the AAC tournament as the fifth or sixth seed and would have even landed Wesleyan a game in James L. Robb Gymnasium to open postseason play.
After having lost their last three games to Bryan College, Truett-McConnell and St. Andrews, the Lady Bulldogs had been looking forward to the opportunity to get back on track in the tournament, which started Saturday.
"You always like to think you could get it back in tournament time,” Rice said. “You learn lessons from losses, and I think we were starting to figure it out. We just weren't shooting it very good. I really felt like we were a good shooting game away from having a lot of confidence. We were running our offense and getting a lot of shots, we just weren't making many.
“Would we have liked to have gotten into the tournament? Yeah. Because we're playing at home, and you have to give yourselves a chance playing in James L. Robb. You like your chances there. But you just hate to have it end that way without a chance to compete. You don't blame it on anybody, it's not anybody's fault, and you hate to see it end that way.”
The coronavirus had already struck the Lady Bulldogs after they had begun the season with road wins at Columbia College and Point. After that, two separate quarantine periods had put Wesleyan on hiatus from Nov. 10 all the way to Jan. 2.
It wiped out the Lady Bulldogs' remaining games for the 2020 half of the season, and during that period away from competition the team only got in nine practices.
"We had as much problems as probably anybody in the country all year with it,” Rice said.
And when the Lady Bulldogs returned to competition, they understandably looked like a team that hadn't played a game in nearly two whole months, losing by 20 points on Jan. 2 at Columbia International and losing again by 10 points Jan. 5 at Montreat.
"I thought we were really good early,” Rice said. “We had a great preseason, we were hungry, we went on the road and beat Columbia and beat Point, we're 2-0 coming into November with a bunch of home games. I liked where we were, and it's crazy to say, but I'm not sure we ever got back to being as good as we were on Nov. 10.”
The Lady Bulldogs did manage to get back into the win column their third game back with a 61-55 win over Bluefield at home and proceeded to go 6-6 through the rest of their games – but Rice felt the team never got fully back into form.
"We got a little better, but I felt like we were never as good as we were in November all year,” Rice said. “And the last three games we didn't play particularly well.”
The Lady Bulldogs could look quite different next season, starting with the graduation of four seniors: Hannah Cherry, Alyson Crowder, Kaitlyn Strange and Kathaleen Alomar. While the seniors did have an extra year of eligibility available due to the NAIA ruling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rice conformed none of them are opting to return, instead choosing to go on with their adult lives.
"It's not surprising that nobody chose to come back and play another year,” Rice said.
Of the team's two juniors, Rice expects Jordan Wright will return – which is good news because Wright was named to the All-AAC Second Team on Wednesday. But Madison McClurg is already set to graduate in May and will continue with her MBA, so her return is more uncertain.
And the Lady Bulldogs' lone sophomore, Chloe Yearwood, is also undecided, according to Rice. Yearwood could begin nursing school next fall, which would end her basketball career, but she has not ruled out returning to the team, either.
Wesleyan had five freshmen this season, with Ashley Baxter and Cambree Mayo having both gotten significant playing time and even some starts. Mayo was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team on Wednesday.
And so far, the Lady Bulldogs have five players signed – four of them from three-time District 5-AA champion Meigs County. Jacelyn Stone, Jaci Powell, Anna Crowder and Ella Crowder are all signed, along with Abbey Barr from Sweetwater. Rice said the program is still in the process of recruiting more.
"We like everybody we've got coming back, and we love the class that we've signed with the kids from Meigs and Barr from Sweetwater,” Rice said. “We like where we are, and we need a couple other pieces for what we are trying to do.”
