FARRAGUT – The McMinn County girls' soccer team lost 7-3 Tuesday at Farragut High School.The Lady Cherokees fell behind 4-0 at halftime, then played an even second half but could not cut into the Lady Admirals' advantage.Kayleigh Ridley, Kylee Hockman and Lexi Lawson scored one goal each for the Lady Tribe (6-4-1). Mackenzie Howard dished two assists and Hockman another.McMinn returns home for a 6 p.m. kickoff Thursday against Knoxville Catholic for its final game on the regular season schedule.
