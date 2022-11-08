COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Tennessee Wesleyan men’s soccer team’s Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament semifinal went all the way to the penalty kick shootout before ending in defeat.
The game Tuesday at Columbia International went into extra time tied 2-2 and then into the shootout after 110 minutes of play. The Bulldogs then fell in the shootout 5-4, their tournament run coming to an end.
No. 3 seed TWU (11-3-5) led 1-0 at halftime after an Edon Mehana goal in the 43rd minute, assisted by Dave Neijenhuis.
But No. 2 CIU scored an equalizer two minutes into the second half. Jonah Lewis put Wesleyan back ahead in the 83rd minute with his goal assisted by Jarimyah Cook. But CIU again had the equalizer in the 89th minute. Two 10-minute overtime periods went without another score, sending the match to penalty kicks.
Neijenhuis, Wynand Wessels, Cian Gantley and Logan Thompson made their PKs, but CIU made their first four, as well. With the shootout tied 4-4, Wesleyan’s next attempt was a miss, and CIU made its next one to send the Bulldogs out of the tourney.
CIU had slight shot advantages of 15-13 overall and 7-5 on goal, as well as a 7-4 corner kicks advantage. The two teams combined for 24 fouls.
The Bulldogs now await the NAIA tournament selection show to see if they earned an at-large berth.
