Riceville and Englewood split their basketball games Saturday at Englewood Elementary School.
The Englewood girls won 46-20. Reagan Baker led the Lady Rams with 21 points, and McCary Beaty scored 9 points and Bella Hall 7. For Riceville, Hanah Clark scored 9 points, Breyonna Billups 6 and Katelyn Edmonds 3.
Riceville won the boys' game 47-35. Jacquez Williams led the Wildcats with 15 points, and Brady Mullins scored 13 points and Will Benton 7. Reese Frazier led Englewood with a game-high 18 points, with Tyler Oaks adding 8 points and Bradley Coffey 5.
