Patience has been paying off for McMinn County on the soccer pitch lately.
It yielded major dividends Thursday, as the Lady Cherokees notched a stunningly dominant 6-1 win over traditional powerhouse Chattanooga Christian School at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“I really feel they’re soaking up what we’re doing in practice and applying it a little bit better into the games,” said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob. “I think they’re also learning that we don’t necessarily have to run around and press, press, press the whole game and try to win the ball all the time. So allowing the game to come to us and then being good at what we’re good at, which is attacking quickly and finishing our chances, which we’ve done over the past few games.”
Sydnee Duncan led the Lady Tribe (9-3-1) with a hat trick, and Allison Hansford added on a brace and Addie Smith one goal.
Building off the 2-2 draw they had at Baylor on Monday, the Lady Cherokees’ attack yielded its first goal in the fourth minute when Hansford won a loose ball from a defender, drove deep into CCS’ box and slotted a ball past the keeper.
Four minutes later, Smith and Duncan exchanged a series of well-placed passes, opening up Smith to drive into the box for her goal and a 2-0 McMinn lead.
McMinn keeper Bella Hooper made a diving save in a one-on-one situation with seven minutes before halftime to keep the Lady Chargers off the board. And then with just under six minutes before the break, Duncan headed a Smith corner kick into the net — the first of two times the Carson-Newman commit would do that — and the Lady Cherokees led 3-0 at the half.
CCS had a penalty kick six minutes into the second half that sailed high. In the second half’s ninth minute, Hansford headed a Lady Charger goal kick out of the air, gained control of possession, then slotted in her second goal before the CCS keeper could get to the ball, increasing the McMinn lead to 4-0.
A minute later, Duncan’s second header of a Smith corner made the score 5-0. The Lady Chargers’ lone goal came with 25 minutes left on a penalty kick from Savannah Jones.
Duncan finished off her hat trick with an arc from 20 yards out with 6:42 left in the match.
CCS actually finished ahead in overall shots, 19-18, and in corner kicks, 6-5, but the Lady Cherokees put more of their shots on goal, 11-9.
It was the kind of win over a quality opponent McMinn was looking for with the District 5-AAA tournament looming less than two weeks from now. CCS had beaten the Lady Tribe 4-0 last season, and the Lady Chargers were back-to-back Division II, Class A state runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
“It should just give us confidence going into the postseason,” Jacob said. “We’ve had good results against all of our district opponents, but we need to remember that it is postseason, and so we need to come out like how we’re playing against Baylor and CCS and some of these opponents as of late. That way we don’t get surprised when it comes to the postseason.”
