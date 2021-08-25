McMinn Central’s soccer team dropped another 1-0 decision Tuesday, this one to visiting Cleveland on what the Chargerettes thought was a questionable handball.
The two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, and then the Chargerettes began pressing the attack and had a flurry of scoring chances early in the second half. A handball was called on Central, however, about 25 minutes into the second half. The Lady Raiders made the penalty shot and that score proved to to be the difference in the game.
McMinn Central head coach Travis Tuggle argued the handball shouldn’t have been called and many of Central’s fans were angry about the physical play at times in which they thought Cleveland wasn’t called for enough fouls.
It’s the fourth time, dating back to last year, that Central has lost 1-0 and the second straight game Class AA Central has faced a Class AAA squad.
Despite his disappointment in the way the game went, Tuggle thought his team played hard, but it’s frustrating to be so close to a win only to lose 1-0.
“I was telling my players that when you have a chance to score you have to take advantage of it,” Tuggle said. “The goal is 24 feet wide and we are shooting right at the keeper. But I do think we played hard today. Our passing was better and we were making better runs today so we played better. We still have a bit of a fitness issue.”
The game was played at Bicentennial Park on turf on a day when the temperature was in the 90s, so there were likely a lot of tired players after the game.
Central (0-2) will host Bradley Central, another Class AAA team, on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. At this time the game is scheduled to be played on campus.
Possession was mixed in the first half, but Central had better scoring chances. McCary Beaty, one of two goalies Central used in the game, did not have to make a save in the first half, which ended 0-0.
The action picked up in the second half with most of the scoring chances going to the Chargerettes. Jackie Payne was in goal for Central in the second half.
Central had a flurry of scoring opportunities starting with seven minutes into the second half, the first coming on a shot by Carlee Rule that went straight to the keeper.
Then Makinlee Buckner had a good shot off a corner kick, but it was right at the keeper. Rule had another chance a few minutes later, but the keeper made the save.
The Chargerettes then had a free kick and the ball was struck well, but again right at the keeper.
Then came the handball call that changed the game about halfway through the second half that put the Lady Raiders up 1-0.
Central had a few other crossing opportunities and a few minor chances right in front of the goalie, but no more serious shots on goal and the Lady Raiders came away with the 1-0 victory.
“Give Cleveland credit, they are more organized this year and are a much better team,” Tuggle said.
Central finished with 11 shots compared to only four by Cleveland. Payne made two saves in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.