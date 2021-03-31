CLEVELAND — The McMinn County tennis teams split with Walker Valley on Tuesday at Cleveland Country Club.
The girls won 7-2. Singles winners were Elena Kurowski (8-3), Kylee Hockman (8-1), Aubrey Gonzalez (8-3) and Katie Elliott. McMinn swept the doubles, with Kurowski/Hockman winning 8-1, Reagan Goforth/A.K. Newman 8-1 and Gonzalez/Elliott 8-2.
The boys took their first loss of the season, 7-2. Ethan Jones was McMinn’s sole singles winner (8-5), and Jones and Luke Ramey won in doubles 9-7.
Tucker Monroe, the boys’ No. 1 player, took a 9-8 loss in singles to Jacob Johnson after a tiebreaker that went 11-9. It was Monroe’s first singles loss in three years.
The day before, McMinn swept East Hamilton at home, with the girls winning 9-0 and the boys 8-1.
For the girls, winning singles Monday were Elena Kurowski (8-5), Kylee Hockman (8-3), Reagan Goforth (8-6), Aubrey Gonzalez (8-1), A.K. Newman (8-0) and Katie Elliott (8-1). Doubles winners were Kurowski/Hockman (8-6), Goforth/Newman (8-2) and Gonzalez/Elliott (8-2).
For the boys, singles winners Monday were Tucker Monroe (8-5), Charles Brown (8-5), Luke Ramey (8-1), Keylon Plemons (8-0) and Tucker Swafford (8-3). Winning doubles were Monroe/Brown (8-3), Ethan Jones/Ramey (8-5) and Plemons/Swafford (8-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.