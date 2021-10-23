The McMinn County boys' bowling team defeated Ooltewah 19.5-3.5 on Monday, then lost to Cleveland 15-8 on Tuesday and fell to Bradley Central 17-6 on Thursday, falling to 2-3 on the season.
Against Ooltewah, the high individual score Carson Gary with 236. Match points were scored by Carson Gary, Braden Eder and Carmine Price.
Against Cleveland, high score was from Gary with 188. Gary and Price earned match points.
Against Bradley, high scores were from Gary with 219 and Braden Eder 157, with Gary and Eder winning a match point each.
McMinn's girls also lost to Bradley 17-6 in their lone match of the week Thursday, falling to 1-1 on the season. High scores were Genevieve Contreras 157, Breanna Eder 127, Jazzmyne Jones 125 and Taylor Queen 100, who all won a match point each.
Both McMinn bowling teams return to action 3:30 p.m. Monday in Hixson, with the boys bowling against Soddy-Daisy and the girls against Girls Preparatory School.
