ENGLEWOOD — All that effort put McMinn Central in just the situation it wanted: starting its last drive at the opponent’s 30-yard line with less than two minutes left and a chance to win the game and reach the TSSAA playoffs for the first time in five years.
But a second-down holding penalty in the backfield set the Chargers back well behind the sticks. Novice Cox completed a four-yard pass to Gabe Masingale on second-and-24, then hurled two desperation throws toward the end zone. The second of those ended up in the arms of Ryan Littleton of Sweetwater for the interception, and Central’s football season came to a heartbreaking end with a 28-23 loss to the Wildcats on Friday at Charger Field.
“And at the end of the day, we didn’t do enough to get it done,” said Chargers head coach Matt Moody after the end of his first season at the helm. “But I’m super-proud of the effort, and we played from absolutely start to finish, and that’s all you can ask for.”
For most of Friday, Central (2-8, 1-4 Region 3-3A) withstood a scintillating performance from Sweetwater running back Malik Arnett, who ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
The Chargers tied the game at 21-21 with 7:45 left on a four-play, 44-yard drive, which Isaiah Edmonds had set up with a partial punt block. Darius Carden lined up at quarterback and ran for 25 yards and Hunter Cook busted out 14 more to the Wildcats’ 5-yard line. Clint Roberts then battled the remaining five yards to the tying score.
But three snaps later, Arnett answered with his third touchdown run, breaking to the second level and racing 58 yards down the far sideline to put Sweetwater (4-5, 1-3) back ahead 28-21 with 6:53 remaining.
Central’s next drive advanced to the Wildcats’ 13-yard line before stalling on downs. But on third-and-13, the Chargers pressured Sweetwater quarterback Landen Boyd, whose throwaway attempt in the end zone resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety that shaved Central’s deficit to 28-23.
Blake Elrod’s return of the Wildcats’ ensuing safety punt, compounded by a Sweetwater personal foul, set up the Chargers at the Sweetwater 30-yard line with 1:50 left. Cox ran for eight yards and Cook for seven for a first-and-10 at the Wildcats’ 15.
“That’s the effort we’ve talked about all year. And I told the guys at the end how proud I was of the seniors for setting that standard,” Moody said. “We had a great week of practice, and we’ve had it rough now for about a month with our schedule and some things that happened, and just to see our guys fight from start to finish, that’s what I’m most proud of.
“And that shows you that, and I told them at the end, the tears and stuff, that means something that the standard here and the expectation here are different. That we’re expected to win games like this and we expect to play in November.”
A brief scuffle after the next play, a Carden one-yard run out of bounds, resulted in offsetting personal foul penalties. Cox ran for two yards on second down, and another flag flew. Unfortunately for the Chargers, it was the only one, and it was on them.
“That’s where I’ve got to do a much better job of harping on those things in practice and making sure we’re paying attention to details,” Moody said. “And penalties like that, really that’s on me. I’ve got to make sure our guys are prepared. But they’re out there, and most of our penalties tonight, the majority of them, were penalties in between whistles, and those are effort things and things you can fix. So we’re going to get better, and it is what it is.”
After a stalled drive on each side to begin the game, freshman running back Brayden Westfield ran in a five-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 45-yard drive and put Sweetwater up 7-0. Central answered with an 10-play, 68-yard march the other way, with Cook ripping runs of eight, nine and 12 yards. Isaiah Edmonds, in a rare snap on offense, ran for 15 yards to the Wildcats’ 5, and Cook finished with a run the next play for a tying touchdown at 1:05 left in the first quarter.
Sweetwater went back ahead 14-7 at 2:20 before halftime, with Arnett running in his first score from 10 yards out to finish off a 12-play, 67-yard drive. But that was enough time for the Chargers to respond again. Carden caught and ran a screen pass for 25 yards, and Masingale leaped for a jump ball downfield for another 21-yard gain to the Wildcat 25. Two plays later, Masingale caught another pass in the seam and dragged several Sweetwater would-be tacklers to the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown and a 14-14 tie at halftime.
Central’s first two drives of the third quarter resulted in lost yardage, with a fumbled punt on the second of those giving the Wildcats the ball at the Charger 25. Arnett struck with his second touchdown run on the first snap, putting Sweetwater back ahead 21-14 with 4:15 left in the third.
Again Central answered, and again the Wildcats did. In the end, Sweetwater held off the Chargers’ attempt to have the last say.
Friday was the last game for seven Central seniors, who were honored for Senior Night before kickoff.
“I told the guys coming back that No. 1, I was proud of the seniors and I hate that they’re not going to be here when we do get this thing turned around,” Moody said. “And the guys coming back, not to think that they’re getting off easy, because we’ll give them a week off to just rest, relax and get away, and we’re going to hit a harder offseason program in a couple of weeks. So the only thing I know to do, like I told them, is to work, work, work and get better, and they’ve got to believe that we’re going to get there. And we will. It’s a process.”
Sweetwater came into Friday needing help to reach the playoffs, and it got it when Signal Mountain defeated Brainerd 29-10 the same night. The Wildcats are the No. 4 seed from Region 3-3A and will travel to Giles County on Friday, Nov. 5, for their first-round game. Giles (9-0) is the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A in The Associated Press state poll.
