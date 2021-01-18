Perhaps the Lady Bulldogs were looking a little too closely at the numbers leading into Saturday’s game.
While Tennessee Wesleyan never looked truly in danger of losing at James L. Robb Gymnasium, it wasn’t until the final horn that its 79-70 win over St. Andrews was secure.
St. Andrews was winless coming into Saturday and left Athens with an 0-10 overall and 0-9 AAC record. Moreover, the Lady Knights dressed only six players.
But the Lady Bulldogs (6-2, 6-2 AAC) never led by more than 15 points, and their lead was as few as nine points three times in the fourth quarter. St. Andrews shot 49% from the floor and 15-20 from the free throw line and also out-rebounded Wesleyan 30-28.
“The 70 points is concerning against St. Andrews,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Jeff Rice. “But it is human nature. They look down there and see six people playing, they see they’re 0-and-whatever. I get that part of it, but I try to stress before the game, the main thing is you’ve got to come to play. The same team that hadn’t won a game last year came in here and beat us, and we’re lucky to get a win.”
Fortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, their offense was sharp, as they shot 44.1% on their field goal attempts, with 19 of their 26 makes coming off assists. TWU made 12 3-pointers as a team.
“It’s nice to see 19 assists on 26 made buckets,” Rice said. “That’s huge. We’re sharing it. We’ve just got to be better at little things, in my opinion.”
TWU took the lead for good with an 11-0 run late in the first quarter, building a 20-10 advantage. St. Andrews got back within two points twice in the second quarter, but five 3-pointers, two of them from Kaitlyn Strange, helped Wesleyan build a 42-33 lead at halftime Jordan Wright, Kathaleen Alomar and Cambree Mayo also made a trey each in the second period.
“Kaitlyn came in and gave us a big spark, and when they’re going in, everyone’s seems to be going in,” Rice said. “So the one positive you can take is that we got some work against a 2-3 (zone). We’re going to see that at times, so it was nice to see some shots going in.”
Hannah Cherry scored 10 of her team-high 17 points in the third quarter, mainly on jumpers from around the foul line, and a three each from Wright and Ashley Baxter helped TWU to a 64-51 lead entering the fourth.
“When we swung it to Hannah at the free throw line and she made good decisions and made some of those jumpers,” Rice said. “I was please offensively, but we just gave up too many wide-open threes and way too many layups, and for them to shoot 20 free throws is just awful.”
Wright finished with 15 points, Madison McClurg 14 points and Strange 12 points on a 4-5 performance from behind the arc.
The men’s game against St. Andrews was postponed. Both Wesleyan basketball teams are on the road Tuesday at Reinhardt, with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. and the men at 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.