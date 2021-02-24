McMinn County was struggling to get shots from within five feet to drop, while Walker Valley was torching the nets from long distance.
The Cherokees made only 43% of their two-point attempts, with several misses on layups and other shots from within the paint, and were chasing the Mustangs all Tuesday evening in a 60-48 loss in the District 5-AAA consolation game at McMinn County High School.
“It’s a really hard game when you can’t make a two-footer,” said Tribe coach Ed Clendenen. “That’s the bottom line. We lost by 12, and I know we left 25 out there. And after a while, it gets discouraging. I think it just beat them down.”
Meanwhile, Walker Valley made 11 3-pointers for the game, building a 31-18 at halftime and pulling ahead as many as 23 points early in the fourth quarter.
“They shoot the ball very, very well, and we know that,” Clendenen said. “And that was part of it, that we had to get out and chase them off the (3-point) line, and we didn’t do that. We gave them too many good looks. And I’ll give them credit, they made some really good drives and dishes.”
McMinn’s close-ranged struggles were especially evident early as it made just 8-22 of its two-point attempts. The Cherokees (15-14) missed at least three layups near the end of the first quarter alone, as Walker Valley scored the period’s last five points and led 12-5.
The Mustangs (14-9) built a double-digit cushion in the second quarter with four of their triples, as the Tribe’s shooting woes continued.
“I don’t know if we get distracted or what, we’re just not finishing like we should,” Clendenen said. “We’re missing shots that you shouldn’t miss, that you should make 99% of the time. And we’re shooting 50%.”
Walker Valley drained four more 3-pointers in the third quarter. Even Andrew Beavers’ four-point play with 3:26 left in the period didn’t slow down the Mustangs, who scored seven straight points after Beavers’ trey and free throw, helped by three Tribe turnovers and another missed layup, and took a 53-34 lead into the fourth. McMinn did end the game on an 11-0 run after its largest deficit of 60-37.
“But at the same time, you’ve got to be positive,” Clendenen said. “We’re getting shots all the time. We executed a few sets really well, got the ball inside and then missed point-blank. I can think of five two-footers in the second half where we run a set, got it right there. And then another one where a kid comes wide-open and we don’t throw it to him. It just gets a little frustrating, but we’re going to hang in there and bounce back.”
Beavers led the Cherokees in scoring with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and Hayden Frank added 11. For the Mustangs, Hayden Moore scored a game-high 20 points and Peyton Ratcliff 12.
Tuesday was likely the final home game of the season for the Cherokees, and eight seniors’ final time on their home court.
“They’re fine young men, and I wish it had turned out better for them tonight,” Clendenen said of his senior class.
With McMinn finishing the tournament in fourth place, its only other realistic chance for another home game would be if it wins the Region 3-AAA championship and hosts its Class AAA Sectional game as a result.
And to be clear, that is a goal Clendenen believes the Cherokees can achieve.
“It’s like I told them, in the grand scheme of things this game only meant where we were going to go play,” Clendenen said. “We’re still two games away from the substate, and that’s been our goal since Day 1 of the season, was to get a substate berth, preferably at home. But still, we can win this region tournament. We’ve got the players, we’ve got the ability. Any given night, we can beat anybody.”
McMinn will begin the region tournament on the road Saturday at Warren County, who won the District 6-AAA championship with a 73-65 win over White County. Tip-off time is tentatively set for 7 p.m. CST (8 EST).
“It’ll be a fun game because they’re a little bit more athletic, they’re going to want to press, they’re going to want to get up and down,” Clendenen said of Warren. “It’ll be a fast-paced game.”
