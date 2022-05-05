The District 3-2A All-District team dropped yesterday and several Meigs County and McMinn Central players made the list.
The Tigers had three players voted all-district and they were junior Payton Armour and seniors Logan Carroll and Connor Mason.
Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said they were all well deserving.
“Payton has hit .400 all year and has been our most consistent defender,” Roberts said. “He is our leadoff hitter and leads the team in stolen bases. He has been dominating on the mound, though his record may not reflect it, as he had a few no-decisions in close games. But he has not lost a district game.
“Logan has been Mr. Utility for us since he was a freshman. He’s played second, third, shortstop and a little catcher and pitched some. He leads the team in RBIs and hit .459. Connor has just gotten better every year. He leads the team with a .475 batting average, which leads the team, and has been our cleanup hitter all year. He’s also developed into a solid outfielder and also played a little second base.”
Central had two make all-district with Senior McCain Baker and junior Alex Ring collecting that honor.
“McCain broke his ankle in football and he has worked really hard to get back to basketball and baseball,” Central Coach Chris Shepherd said. “He started a little slow, but he has really come on. As he goes, our team goes. He is our catalyst.
“I’m really proud of Alex. He is getting the recognition he deserves. He leads our team in hitting with a .393 average. Both of them have worked their tails off and I’m proud of both of them.”
The better a team did in the district the more players they typically get, so Sweetwater had five players make all-district, Loudon had four, Kingston had three, Meigs had three, Tellico Plains had two and Central had two.
Sweetwater’s Travis Watson was named the coach of the year and Kingston’s Kain Collins was the player of the year.
Loudon’s Braxton Roberts and Sweetwater’s Jayden Richesin were the co-pitchers of the year.
Roberts said he was a bit surprised that Armour wasn’t honored for his pitching.
“Yes, I was a little shocked at that,” Roberts said. “I knew the guy at Loudon would be up there, he’s a really good pitcher. But Payton has been dominating all year.”
Aside from Meigs and Central, Sweetwater’s Ryan Littleton, Jayce Upton, Blaine Watson, Tucker Lorenz and Jake Presley made all-district.
For Loudon it was Jaxson Walker, Eli Kelso, Caden Ridings and Jacob Meade. Kingston had Ben McCraken, Cooper Webb and Grayson Woodlee make all-district.
For Tellico, Ben Edwards and Ethan Teague made all-district.
