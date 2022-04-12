Carson Clark just wanted his opportunity to play college baseball, and he will get that staying home in Athens with one of the top NAIA programs in the country.
The McMinn County senior signed to continue his education and baseball career at Tennessee Wesleyan University during a ceremony Thursday at McMinn County High School.
Clark had met TWU head coach Billy Berry during a recent showcase event at the school. Roane State Community College also reached out to him, but by then Clark knew where he was going.
“It’s close to home, which is what I like,” said Clark of Wesleyan. “And it’s a good program. It’s what everyone wants. They want to be here and get a ring.”
During his time with the Cherokees, Clark has been primarily a relief pitcher. While his playing time has been sporadic, Clark has made the most of it when he has come in, and that’s what he will continue to do in college ball.
“I just want to play and keep going. It means everything, and I’m happy for it,” said Clark, who is undecided on a major. “It’s all I’ve wanted.”
Whenever he does step on the mound for the Cherokees, Clark utilizes a sidearm delivery from low to the ground — a look most batters simply do not see often.
“I think it’ll confuse hitters, and that’s what I’m for,” Clark said. “Get ground balls and get outs.”
So far this season, with usual district game starters Ollie Akens and Ty Barnett often effectively going the distance or close to it, Clark hasn’t had to enter the game much. But head coach Matt Ray figures that could change at some point, and he’ll be glad to have Clark on staff when the Cherokees do need him.
“With our Monday and Tuesday starters, we haven’t needed a reliever really, yet,” Ray said. “But Carson’s strengths are the way that he throws, that submarine arm slot. And when he gets more comfortable doing it and is a consistent strike thrower with all of his pitches, he is going to be tough to hit. And he’s tough to hit right now, and we will use him when we get our chances to use him. And when we have used him, he’s done well.”
Ray only sees Clark getting better through the rest of his senior season on into college ball.
“I think the potential for him is great, and it’s a comfort thing,” Ray said. “He hasn’t been doing it that long. Four years, that’s a long time, but I think he’s improved every year and he is going to continue to improve because he’s a hard-working kid.
“When people see how much his ball moves, and that’s something you don’t see often. And everyone struggles to hit it. But he’s a competitor and he’s going to get guys out at Wesleyan, whether it’s next year or in two years.”
