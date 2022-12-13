ENGLEWOOD – Molly Masingale scored 29 points in three quarters to lead the McMinn Central Chargerettes to an 83-38 rout of the Kingston Lady Yellowjackets on Tuesday in The Roundhouse.
The game started as a back-and-forth affair as both teams traded shots before Central took control. The Chargerettes (5-4, 2-0 District 3-2A) finished the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 19-12, then extended their lead to as much as 28. The Lady Jackets (4-0) scored six points in the second quarter, and Central led 46-18 at halftime.
Masingale scored 16 points in the first half and then added 13 more in the third quarter alone.
The Chargerettes led 70-38 going into the final frame.
Central forced 18 turnovers in the game, which led to easy transition layups stemming from their full-court press defense. Central scored 26 two-point baskets all coming in the paint,
Nine players scored in the contest for Central with Karina Bystry scoring 18 points and Reagan Baker 13.
YELLOWJACKETS 72, CHARGERS 66:Central’s boys stayed with Kingston for three quarters but could not get over the hump and fell to a loss in District 3-2A play.
The game was tied 25-25 with 4:26 left to go in the second quarter, before Kingston led 41-33 with 5:36 left in the third. The Chargers (2-6, 1-1) got within 50-48 heading into the fourth quarter.
No information on scorers was made available to The Daily Post-Athenian before deadline Tuesday night.
Both Central basketball teams are back in action Thursday at District 3-2A opponent Loudon, then return home to The Roundhouse on Friday to host cross-county rival McMinn County. On both nights, the girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.