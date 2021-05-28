ENGLEWOOD — Matt Moody plans to get McMinn Central in championship-contending form, and he believes everything is in place for the Chargers to compete at that level.
Central High School announced Moody, 34, as its new head football coach Thursday morning, just nine days after predecessor Derrick Davis resigned to take an assistant position with Rhea County.
“I think there’s, from what I understand taking to a lot of people, there’s kids there willing to work hard and do what needs to be done in order to compete for championships,” said Moody in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “It’s a lot of work in high school when you play a sport, and of course we want to see those results on the field.”
Moody, a 2005 McMinn County High School graduate, arrives from Bradley Central, where he has been an assistant for the last eight seasons and the offensive coordinator for the last three.
At McMinn Central, Moody finally has the head coaching opportunity he’s been seeking all his life, and he seeks to make the most of it.
“I’m extremely grateful to (Principal) Mr. (Jeff) Gilbert and (Athletic Director) Coach (Brent) Masingale and also (Assistant Principal) Ms. Mindy Casteel there,” Moody said. “Those are the people I interviewed with. Just for No. 1, thinking about me when the job came open and reaching out and giving me an opportunity for something that I’ve wanted to do my whole life.”
Moody has been making the most of Bradley’s offense during his three years as offensive coordinator there, with the Bears averaging roughly 400 yards per game during those seasons. Bradley’s 2019 offense ranked sixth in Tennessee in scoring out of all classifications, public and private, putting up 41 points per game.
This past season, even with star wide receiver Tray Curry leaving the team and Virginia signee quarterback Javin Burke’s season-ending injury, the Bears put up 31 points per game and still averaged around 400 yards.
“I think it’s really for us, we had a really good offensive staff and everybody was bought into the system that we were running,” Moody said. “And I think for us, it’s not really how much we know but how much our kids know. So I think that it had a lot to do with our staff and our kids being on the same page, and hopefully that’s something we can bring to Central as well.”
That sort of offensive acumen at Bradley was one factor that caught Masingale’s eye during the hiring process.
“They’ve had quite a bit of success,” Masingale said. “We felt it as an honor that he would be interested in our job, and we are excited to death to have him here.”
Bradley has run a spread offense under Moody, and that is more or less the scheme he will bring to Central.
“Scheme-wise, obviously, you have to get there and see what you have on the team, and we’re going to run a system that best fits us,” Moody said. “But I can tell you it will be some variation of a spread offense, a lot like what we did at Bradley, very similar.”
But even more than scheme, Moody believes the No. 1 key to Central’s success in the future begins in the weight room.
“I think that’s the foundation of every program,” Moody said. “There’s a lot of things that come out of the weight room that you can get with team unity and toughness and the mentality.”
Moody realizes he and the Chargers will have to hit the ground running quickly. Central recently finished its spring football practice, and there is only a month before the TSSAA summer dead period begins June 28.
Moody plans to meet with the returning members of the coaching staff Monday, then with the players 9 a.m. Tuesday. The following Monday, it’s off to work.
“It’ll be our first real day of getting after it,” Moody said. “And then we’re going to get in all we can get in before the dead period and then evaluate where we’re at after that and pretty much see what we can and can’t do between July and our first game in August.”
Moody played his high school football for the McMinn County Cherokees as a linebacker and a quarterback, then played two years of football at Maryville College, where he graduated from, as a linebacker.
Moody worked at Sharon Brown’s insurance office after graduation while getting his teaching certification at Lincoln Memorial. Moody got started as a football coach as a volunteer with the McMinn staff under Bo Cagle in 2012, a year in which the Cherokees went 10-2 and won the District 5-AAA championship.
Then in 2013, a full-time assistant position opened up for Moody at Bradley, and Moody went there while also student teaching.
Masingale said there are several different possibilities for a teaching position Moody could fill at Central.
According to Masingale, Central had more than 40 applicants in the nine days since Davis’ resignation. Four finalists, including Moody, were interviewed.
“We had some very high-quality candidates apply, and Matt really fit what we were looking for as for as those qualities,” Masingale said. “Matt is a guy who has experience being out in the community. He’s got experience as coordinator, he’s got experience in the weight room. He’s an all-around type of coach, and we feel he has strengths in all categories.”
