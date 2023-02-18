CLEVELAND – Nobody had to remind the McMinn County Cherokees of what Walker Valley did to them in last year’s postseason.
"For a week, we had it on the board (in the locker room) that we weren't letting that happen again,” said Caden Hester, one of the Tribe’s four seniors. “We can't let them get us two years in a row.”
The fourth-seeded Mustangs were pesky again in the District 5-4A tournament semifinals Saturday in Cleveland High School’s Raider Arena, but this time around top seed McMinn fended them off for a 67-58 victory – the Cherokees’ first act of postseason revenge against the program that had not only upended them in the same round of the district tournament last year, but had also eliminated them in the Region 3-4A semifinals.
"We marked this game on our calendar, for sure,” said Tucker Monroe, another of the Cherokees’ seniors. “They took us out last year and this one was personal to us, so coming into this one we gave it all we had.”
With the win, McMinn (21-8) advanced to the district championship game for the first time since the 2010-2011 season. The Cherokees will play No. 2 seed Cleveland for the District 5-4A title 7:30 p.m. Tuesday back in Raider Arena. The Blue Raiders outlasted three-seed archrival Bradley Central 45-40 in Saturday’s later semifinal.
The Tribe will also begin Region 3-4A tournament play at home, hosting either Shelbyville or Coffee County from the opposite District 6-4A on Saturday, Feb. 25.
"That was the first thing on our mind. It takes a little pressure off knowing we get to play at home again, but that's not the most important thing,” said Cherokees head coach Randy Casey. “The most important thing is what happens on Tuesday right now.”
Moreover, Hester had some extra motivation from being the only member of the Tribe’s starting five who was not named to the All-District 5-4A team. Hester responded with 10 of his team-high 20 points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers, that helped the Cherokees stake out a 17-8 lead by the end of that period.
"I wasn't going into the game trying to score many points. I was just going to play my game,” Hester said. “And I was fueled by when the All-District team came out and the whole starting five was on it except for me. So I had a little chip on my shoulder coming into this game, so I played with a chip on my shoulder.”
Monroe scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half, including two consecutive 3-pointers with under three minutes left in the game as the Cherokees were holding off the Mustangs’ rally attempts. Before Monroe’s first of those critical triples, the Tribe had made just one of its previous nine shot attempts and turned it over three times in the fourth quarter.
But while McMinn was struggling on offense at that point, two Trent Peak free throws and a Hayden Smith finish in the post were enough to keep the Mustangs (19-10) from ever getting closer than seven points. After Monroe’s second trey of the final period, and fourth of the game, the Cherokees led 59-48 with 2:10 left.
"I hadn't hit a whole lot before that, but those two I needed for confidence, first of all, and we needed those to get a satisfying lead at that point in the game,” Monroe said.
From there, layups from Hester and Brady Mullins and three more free throws from Peak were enough to close out the win.
"When he (Monroe) makes shots for us, everything else seems to be easy,” Casey said. “And the thing about is, I attribute that to the fact we hadn't played in two weeks. We're rolling, rolling, rolling, and then you've got to sit out for two weeks and you're waiting, waiting, waiting. And now we're back to playing, and that's what I told the guys, we shook the rust off tonight and now we're back in gear.”
Peak, who finished with 10 points off the bench for the Cherokees, drained a three at the first-quarter buzzer to make it a nine-point margin. Cash Coates, who scored a game-high 23 points, drew Walker Valley within 17-14 after six straight points off a putback-and-one and a 3-pointer.
But in a preview of what he would do in the fourth quarter, Monroe bottomed his first trey of the game in response to swing momentum back McMinn’s way. Four Davion Evans points, including a coast-to-coast trip, another Peak three and a Hester steal-and-score pulled the Cherokees out to a 33-23 lead at halftime.
The Mustangs climbed back within single-digits four times in the third quarter, but McMinn had an answering shot every time and led 49-38 heading into the fourth.
Smith pulled 10 rebounds to go with his nine points, and Evans dished a team-high five assists along with his seven points.
"The great thing about being the No. 1 seed is you don't play for almost two weeks, and the bad thing is you don't play for almost two weeks,” Casey said. “And we were rushing and our timing was a little bit not where it was supposed to be. But we fought through it, our effort was tremendous, our guys played hard and played together. And we had them on the verge two or three times and let them back up off the mat a couple different times. But that's OK. And the thing about it is with tournament time, there's always going to be one where we don't play as well as you wanted to do, and if you win that one you're going to be fine. And we hope that was our one.”
