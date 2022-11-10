ENGLEWOOD – Alex Ring has put his educational and athletic future in ink, an example to future McMinn Central baseball players of hard work paying off.
The Chargers senior signed his letter of intent to attend Carson-Newman University and continue his baseball career in its NCAA Division II program during a ceremony Thursday at Central High School.
“It’s taken a lot. But you know you have moments like this that makes it worth it,” said Ring in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “The hard work pays off eventually, you’ve just got to keep with it and keep working.”
Central head coach Chris Shepherd, who has guided Ring since sixth grade when both were at Athens City Middle School as coach and player, respectively, believes Ring is a sterling example of what it takes to earn an opportunity in college sports.
“This kid has worked his tail off, from I think I’ve had him since the sixth grade, and to see him progress from a sixth-grader to what he is now as a senior, it’s night and day,” Shepherd said. “And there is nobody who works harder than this kid. From waking up at 4 a.m. to go lift, to tracking his calories, to staying late hitting, to doing defensive work, to going to camps, there is nobody.
“For people that want to go to college and want to go play a college sport, watch him, and watch what he does. He works hard and he does what he needs to do. He’s good in the classroom, he’s good outside the school, and that’s how you do it.”
Ring was down to two Division II finalists in his recruitment, Carson-Newman and Lee University, before a visit to C-N’s campus in Jefferson City began to sway his preference.
“Whenever I went to visit Carson-Newman, it just had something to it that just caught my eye, and that’s why I made my decision,” said Ring, who intends to major in chemistry. “I really like the coaching staff there, and it’s a really good environment, and I’m looking forward to it.”
A talk with Shepherd and current ACMS head coach Trevor Burns helped Ring make his decision final.
“Taking with Coach Shep and Coach Burns, they really helped me make a decision between Lee and Newman,” Ring said. “And without them I wouldn’t be making this decision right now, so I can’t thank them enough.”
Ring is part of the first freshman class Shepherd had at Central, with both coach and class determined to change the culture among the Chargers.
“Whenever I came here, when me and Coach Shep both came here, the program was not in good shape,” Ring said. “And my main goal is to leave it better than I found it and leave this program better off than when I first came here and hope we can finish off strong.”
And Ring has developed into one of Central’s top offensive threats. During his junior season last year, Ring had a .388 batting average, .451 on-base percentage and .537 slugging percentage and 19 RBIs through 83 plate appearances. Ring has also been a threat on the bases, recording 11 stolen bases last year.
And for his senior season at Central, Ring believes the Chargers can reach the next level, including a District 3-2A championship this spring.
“I’d like to win district. I think we have a really good chance this year,” Ring said. “And do whatever I can to help the team win. That’s all I want.”
Shepherd believes Ring is just the first of several current Chargers who will continue their baseball careers in college.
“I think we’ve got another couple of seniors who are close to signing right now, plus our younger guys that will sign,” Shepherd said. “But him paving the way here, I came in here to change the culture, and it’s starting with this kid right here.
“And signing with one of the top Division II programs in the country and getting Griff (Carson-Newman head coach Tom Griffin) as a coach, he’s going to be learning something every single day, and he’s going to push him even harder. But he’s paved the way, and he is a big reason for the culture change at this school. And we’re hoping it turns into a big senior season.”
