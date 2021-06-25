CROSSVILLE — McMinn Central put its depth to the test in its second 7-on-7 event of the summer, just before the TSSAA dead period was set to begin.
The Chargers played to a 4-4 tie Thursday at Cumberland County High School despite missing several players who were involved in AAU basketball. The Jets scheduled the Chargers for the passing league event at the beginning of the week, needing a replacement opponent after another school dropped.
“We were able to play some younger players and get them a lot of reps, which is good for them,” said Central coach Matt Moody.
McCain Baker and Ray Ray McCarty each caught two touchdown passes. Baker, a junior, is coming out for football for the first time this season.
“He’s a guy who is picking stuff up really good,” Moody said of Baker. “He’s a ball player and a competitor.”
McCarty, a freshman, also proved to be a nice surprise.
“He was another bright spot,” Moody said. “Being a freshman and only being with us for a week, since he was a basketball kid who came out a little bit later.”
Defense was one area where Moody felt the Chargers improved since their first 7-on-7 event last week at Polk County, despite the absences.
“We really saw some guys defensively step up,” Moody said. “I thought a lot of folks played better defensively in this one than we did at Polk County, at least guys understanding where they needed to get and being comfortable with what what we were trying to do defensively.”
A couple of reasons Moody singled out for the defensive improvement were Bay Harbison and River Turpin. Harbison, playing safety, was the signal caller for the Central defense Thursday and also caught a couple of passes on offense.
“He’s a really smart kid, and he’s picking up a lot of the stuff we want to do coverage-wise pretty quick, and he was out there today really vocal and making all of our calls and our checks defensively,” Moody said of Harbison. “And honestly I don’t remember any time where he got us in the wrong look, so I was really happy with him today defensively, just stepping up and taking control of our secondary and making sure we were at least in the right coverage.”
Turpin, meanwhile, got an opportunity to show what he could do with the players ahead of him absent.
“He benefited from some of those basketball players being gone, and he got a lot of reps defensively today and got some on offense,” Moody said.
Moody also felt the Chargers competed better from start to finish than they did last week.
“It’s still a learning process, and we made some mistakes today that we certainly have to clean up scheme-wise,” Moody said. “But as far as the effort and attitude we played with today, I think that our entire staff was pretty happy with what we saw.”
The TSSAA summer dead period begins Monday, during which all school sports shut down activities and facilities for the next two weeks. The dead period lasts through July 11, and practice resumes July 12.
Central has three more 7-on-7 events scheduled after the dead period: 6 p.m. July 15 at Red Bank, 5 p.m. July 21 at Lenoir City and 6 p.m. July 22 at Soddy-Daisy.
Heat acclimation takes place the week of July 19-23, and full pads practice begins July 26.
