McMinn County got one long-awaited District 5-AAA win Wednesday. Then the next day, it was only a few points at the end of sets from perhaps threatening a second.
The Lady Cherokees battled for nearly two hours Wednesday to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 victory over Ooltewah on Wednesday at McMinn County High School. Their win over the Lady Owls, in a make-up game from last week’s cancellation, was the program’s first over a district opponent since the 2017 district tournament.
“We are really playing together well, we’re moving well together, we’re communicating well, and that makes a huge difference for us and a huge difference in volleyball in general,” said McMinn coach Taylor South. “I think we’ve really got a good rhythm going, even though we’ve had players out and we’ve had to put different people in and out. They’ve really adapted and come together really well.”
Looking to take that momentum into Thursday’s home match against Bradley Central, the Lady Cherokees fell in a competitive three sets, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22. In the second and third sets, McMinn had taken a lead into the 20s before the Bearettes made late rallies to steal them both.
“We’ve come a long way,” South said. “We played great this game, much better than did the first time we faced Bradley this season, so I’m really proud of them. I’m really excited come district tournament time about how well we’re going to do there. They’re working really hard.”
Handling Bradley’s serves was tricky for the Lady Tribe (4-5, 1-5 District 5-AAA) late in all three sets. The first set was tied 15-15 before the Bearettes closed it on a 10-1 run with several McMinn errors against serve. The Lady Cherokees led the Bearettes 23-19 in the second set and 21-17 in the third. Both times, errors against Bradley serves led to those leads slipping away.
“We’ve just got to execute and read the other side and see where the open spots are and really get to those open spots,” South said. “But Bradley is a great team as well. They’ve got some good servers, and so it’s really hard to read their serves sometimes and get a good pass out, and that cost us a little bit.”
Against Bradley, Summer Trew landed seven kills, Jada Mack six, Elena Kurowski four, Ramiyah Thompson three and Juliana Mason two. Kurowski, Mason and Taylor Hancock also served an ace each.
McMinn steps out of district for its next match 6 p.m. Monday against Tellico Plains, then returns to 5-AAA play on Tuesday at Walker Valley.
