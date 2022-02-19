DECATUR — Meigs County football fans could one day hear a familiar voice on the airwaves.
Tigers’ offensive lineman Austin Andrews has signed to continue his football career at Tennessee Tech with plans to major in Sports Broadcasting and Communications. Ultimately, he wants to be heard loud and clear on ESPN.
“That’s what I hope, that’s the goal,” Andrews said.
But first fans may actually see him on television as an offensive lineman for the Golden Eagles.
Andrews had an offer from Morehead State and a few preferred walk-on opportunities from other programs. At first Andrews sort of wanted to experience college away from home, but the closer signing day got being nearby became more appealing.
“I had some other opportunities in Kentucky and other places, but I just like the feel of Tech. I felt like I needed to be not too far away,” he said.
There were other reasons for picking Tech as well.
“I love the environment of the campus,” Andrews said. “I’ve had a few relatives go there, my mom, my grandmother, my uncle. It’s a great campus feel and vibe at the school. It’s not too far from home, which I like that part.
“I’ve already got a couple of buddies that are already up there, including Aaron Swafford, who was on the football team. I went on the official visit and I liked the coaches. A lot of new stuff is coming to Tennessee Tech and that’s a good sign in a program.”
Swafford originally picked Navy, but has since transferred to Tech. After making the move from quarterback to defensive back, Andrews said Swafford has been moved back to quarterback.
There’s a chance in the not-too-distant future that Andrews could be snapping to Swafford as part of a Meigs County connection.
Andrews said that the Eagles plan to use him at either guard or center. Despite playing tackle at Meigs County, at 6’3, 275 pounds, Andrews is likely headed to the interior of the line.
While he prefers center, and believes that is his best position, he said he will play wherever he is needed.
A three-year starter at Meigs, Andrews started out at right tackle and then moved to center before playing at left tackle and center last year. In his time at Meigs, he and the Tigers went to two state championship games.
“It’s been a pretty good part of my life,” Andrews said of his time at Meigs. “I’ve grown as a football player and as a man. I started off a 6’2, 225 sophomore, now I’m as big as I am and as strong as I am. That’s because of my coaches, Coach (James) Corne especially. He helped me throughout my four years here.”
Andrews is the son of Carmen Choat and Andy Andrews and the brother of Anniston Andrews.
