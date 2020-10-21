Regardless of whatever story the numbers may tell, McMinn County is about to find out just how good it really is.
Next up for the undefeated Cherokees is a showdown with defending Class 6A state champion Maryville, with the Region 2-6A championship on the line when the game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
The Tribe and the Rebels are both 8-0 overall and 4-0 in region play. Maryville is No. 2 in Class 6A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings, and the Cherokees are No. 4.
McMinn’s offense, at 47.4 points per game, is the highest-scoring in Class 6A and has scored less than 40 points only once this season. Maryville, however, brings 6A’s best scoring defense to Athens, yielding only 6.4 points per game. The Rebels haven’t allowed more than 13 points in any game this season.
Not that the Tribe is any slouch on that side of the ball, either. McMinn is in fact second in 6A in scoring defense, allowing 8.3 points per game.
But Coach Bo Cagle isn’t putting much stock in those comparisons. After all, the Cherokees’ opponents so far have a combined 17-48 record, whereas the Rebels’ slate to this point is 33-31. However, the two squads have both played William Blount, Cleveland, Bearden and Ooltewah so far, and both McMinn and Maryville have beaten all of those foes by at least 27 points.
“It’s comparing apples to oranges, because they haven’t played the same schedule we have,” Cagle said. “So things are a little different. You don’t know about those things. It’s a good match-up, and we’ll see. Our common opponents are pretty close to similar on the scoreboard. But they’re a good football team, and we’re going to have to come out and play well.”
One number that could be important is how many points the Rebels have scored after halftime. In a six-game stretch that included Cleveland, Alcoa, Bearden, Farragut, Fulton and Bradley Central, Maryville has scored a combined 97 points in the second half, compared to 55 in the first half.
If teams have been competitive with the Rebels in the first half this year, they typically haven’t been after the break. Bradley led the Rebels 10-7 at halftime, only to lose 35-13. Alcoa held a 9-0 halftime lead, only to slip to a 14-9 defeat. Bearden was down 7-0 at halftime, only to fall further away to a 28-0 result.
“What they do is hang around and hang around until you do something that you shouldn’t do, such as throw an interception or fumble the ball or get a punt blocked,” Cagle said. “They’re going to let you make the mistakes that causes them to win. So we’ve got to play as mistake-free as we can and be sound in all the phases of the game to give us an opportunity to win.
“I think teams in the second half kind of get out of who they are because they’re in a game with Maryville, and they get kind of excited to get close to that, and we can’t do that. We’ve just got to play the way we play and keep being who we are and keep doing that.”
For McMinn to have a chance to hand the Rebels they’re first loss to a region opponent since 2000, it will have to match Maryville’s physicality, the brand that has won state championships 14 of the last 22 years.
“We’ve always been a physical football team, and a lot of times we’ve won games because we’re the most physical football team on the field,” Cagle said. “Maryville does the same thing. They bring the physicality to the game and beat people to a pulp, and that’s how you see teams like that win in the end. They’re going to hang in there and beat on you until you don’t want any more. And we’ve got to match that. We’ve got to play with the same type of effort. We’ve got to play with the same type of desire to do that. And that’s the only way you can stand a game with them.”
One thing’s for certain — the Cherokees can expect some adversity after winning their first eight games by an average of almost 40 points.
“We need some adversity to happen now,” Cagle said. “So we see what we’ve got and where we’re at and what kind of team we’ve got and who we can count on in the playoffs. Because when you get into the playoffs, if you haven’t been through it and it happens, you can lose a game real easily like that. So we’re looking forward to some adversity this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.