CLEVELAND – The District 5-4A semifinal started bad and ended worse for the Lady Cherokees.
Cleveland scored the game's first 12 points, and three-seed McMinn County never recovered and tumbled to a 60-30 defeat Saturday in Raider Arena.
With the Lady Tribe (19-14) hanging around 32-20 in the third quarter, the second-seeded Lady Raiders finished the period on a 14-0 run.
Cleveland (25-9) extended that burst by another five points off two early McMinn turnovers to start the fourth, taking its largest lead at 51-20 before subbing in deep-end bench players. And just 11 days after the Lady Cherokees held a three-point lead on the Lady Raiders in the last minute before slipping to a four-point loss, this one was not close.
"They're good. We about beat them at our place and they show up," said Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker. "It's a big game. And we got our nose busted and got our feelings hurt and went and hid. But that will happen, and we've got to play again. So, it's tough, but you've got to do the best you can. And we didn't handle the challenge very good. But we've got another game, so here we go."
McMinn fell into the district consolation game with the loss, which it will play 6 p.m. Monday against four-seed Walker Valley back in Raider Arena.
Saturday's defeat also sends the Lady Cherokees on the road for their Region 3-4A opener, either to Coffee County or Warren County, both of whom finished the regular season ranked in the Associated Press state poll at No. 4 and No. 9, respectively.
The Lady Cherokees finished the game with 24 turnovers that led to 27 Cleveland points, with eight of those giveaways in the first quarter. Nevaeh Hjulberg picked up three fouls in the opening period, and McMinn did not make a field goal until Jaz Moses scored on an inbounds play with 25 seconds left in the first.
"We had people scoring a little bit who hadn't scored," Tucker said. "And the ones who have been scoring, they didn't. Nevaeh gets in foul trouble, and that hurts us. But it's 4A basketball, and you've got to be able to play a little bit. There's a reason you're on the team. I may be looking at it wrong, but you can't go hide. And Cleveland wanted to prove a point."
Despite a 17-4 deficit after one, the Lady Tribe stayed in contention for most of the next two quarters. McMinn trailed 23-12 at halftime, and a Moses hoop to start the third quarter got the Lady Cherokees within single digits.
Two Hjulberg buckets and another from Mackenzie Howard kept McMinn afloat before it finished the third missing its last four field goal attempts and committing four more turnovers.
Cleveland took advantage with 3-pointers from three different shooters and a Lauren Hurst three-point play during its run that put the game out of reach.
The Lady Cherokees finished 10-35 shooting from the floor. Moses was McMinn's high scorer with nine points, and Howard scored seven off the bench.
