McMinn County Crickets lost a hard fought game Saturday against the Chargers 20-6.
Chance West led the Cherokees with 109 yards, one touchdown and seven tackles. Ben Bradford had four tackles. Easton Walls, Koen Jacoway, Jaeceion Spann and Trystan Spaugh each had three tackles.
Rounding out the Cherokee defense Lucas Faison, Lamarqus Colvin, and Asher Lyle each had one tackle.
Other contributors to the game on Saturday were Neyland Roberts, Easton Shelton, Jesse Roberts, Easton Musnicki, Landon Lethcoe, Leevi Robison, Wyatt Collins, Nicki Collins, Laz Lethcoe, Zayne McGrail, Titus Kimpson, Nolan Shaver, Jonah Wilke, Gannon Lankford, Jace Hawkins, Alex Sledge, and Tidus Hill.
The Cherokees take on the Bradley Bears Saturday at McMinn County High School games start at 12 pm.
Next week's games on Saturday, Sept. 11 includes Bradley at McMinn, the Chargers at Madisonville and Meigs at Vonore.
