McMinn Central's soccer season came to an end Monday with a 7-1 loss at Sequoyah in the District 7-AA Tournament.
The Chargers were down only 2-0 at the half and Cooper Solsbee scored for Central in the first 30 seconds of the second half. That was as close as Central got, however, as the Chiefs went on to score five second half goals to secure the 7-1 victory.
Sequoyah will play the winner of the East Hamilton-Chattanooga Central game, heavily favored to be East Hamilton, on Wednesday.
For Central (2-9), the season came to a close, but interim Coach Travis Tuggle saw improvement all year.
"We had our ups and downs this season, but I am proud of the growth and the work that the team put in this season," Tuggle said. "I have enjoyed getting to know the players. I especially appreciate Athan Guffey and Tyler Conley, our seniors. Athan played for the last two seasons and Tyler had a great career at CHS, playing varsity soccer for four years and serving as co-captain for the last two seasons. I wish them the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.