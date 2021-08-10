CLEVELAND – The McMinn Central boys' golf team won a three-way match against Polk County and Copper Basin on Monday at Chatata Valley Golf Club.
Central posted a 182 team score, which was a 34-stroke improvement from its season opener the previous Monday. Silas Ward led with a 40, with Joe Houk shooting 45, Alex Gaskins 48, Casey Wade 49, Justice Ward 58 and Bradley Farmer 60.
Polk County was second with a 196, and Copper Basin finished with a 218.
The girls did not play, due to Polk and Copper Basin not fielding girls' teams.
Central returns to action Thursday at Lambert Acres in Blount County against Heritage and Greenback.
