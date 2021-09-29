McMinn County gave it all it had in the second set, but had nothing left for the third.
The Lady Cherokees tumbled to a District 5-AAA loss in their last home match of the regular season, falling 25-19, 28-26, 25-6 to Rhea County on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
McMinn (8-9, 2-9 District 5-AAA) had led a back-and-forth second set 25-24 before the Lady Eagles hit two kills on the way to a two-set lead. Rhea then started the third set on an 8-1 run and continued pulling away with the Lady Tribe committing numerous errors and struggling with receiving serves.
“We just couldn’t get our passes up for the third set, so it hurt us for serve receive,” said McMinn coach Taylor South.
Rhea had jumped ahead 12-1 in the first set, as well, but the Lady Cherokees battled back within 21-17 in that set before their rally lost steam.
Neither team led by more than three points in the second set, which featured 17 ties and six lead changes.
The Lady Tribe had built a 21-18 lead that the Lady Eagles erased with the next three points.
Summer Trew kept the match going with one of her team-high 11 kills on Rhea’s first set point at 24-23.
McMinn scored the next point to go ahead before the Lady Eagles won that set with one more spurt.
“We played really well together in the second set,” South said. “We were communicating well and our vision was good seeing open spots.”
Ramiyah Thompson and Jada Mack landed four kills each and Elena Kurowski two.
McMinn actually had a 21-14 kills advantage for the match, but its errors were too much to overcome. Rhea served three aces and the Lady Tribe none.
The Lady Cherokees play their regular-season finale 5 p.m. Thursday at Howard. The District 5-AAA tournament begins Monday at Cleveland High School.
