Tennessee Wesleyan's 2023 baseball season started off with another milestone for its head coach.
The Bulldogs' 3-1 season-opening victory over Saint Xavier, from Chicago, on Friday at Athens Insurance Stadium yielded coach Billy Berry his 700th career win.
"It's an exciting thing, and obviously it puts into perspective for myself and my family that we've been fortunate to be at a place that has given us a ton of support,” Berry said. “And the community has really backed us as a program, and the university has really backed us a program. And we've had a ton of really, really good coaches and a ton of really, really good players. And when you have the community support and when you have backup from the university, and you surround yourself with good staff and good players, you have a chance to do good things, and that's pretty much what reaching 700 wins means to me.”
TWU, ranked No. 3 in the preseason NAIA poll, then finished off the sweep of its season-opening series with two wins in Saturday's doubleheader, though not without some adversity – some of it self-inflicted. In both wins Saturday, 7-5 and 4-3, in order, the Bulldogs (3-0) rallied from multiple-run deficits.
"I don't think it's bad to play from behind early in the year,” Berry said. “I think it gives your team an opportunity to learn how to win. And so I think for us it was a good first weekend, obviously winning three games, but also making some offensive mistakes and still winning on Friday and pitching extremely well on Friday. And then making some more mistakes on Saturday, but finding a way to win it. All the stuff that we did wrong is fixable and can be cleaned up and will get better with time. So I think it was a lot of good things, but I think one of the biggest things was having to play from behind and having to figure out how to win two games, especially early, was probably the biggest benefit to the weekend.”
Wesleyan left nine runners on base in Friday's win, seven of them in scoring position and five on third base, but Jake Sergent recorded nine strikeouts against one hit and no walks in his six-inning scoreless start. The Bulldogs' pitching effort continued through two innings from Carter Gannaway and the top of the ninth from Carmine Poppiti, giving up just one more hit.
TWU plated a run in the first inning on an Marco Martinez single and fifth on a Carson Ford groundout. Saint Xavier scratched out its run in the eighth with the help of two wild pitches, but the Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the inning with Andrew Tarver getting hit by a pitch with bases loaded.
The Bulldogs' pitching was not nearly as sharp in Saturday's first game, as it combined for eight walks, three hit batters and two wild pitches.
"We struggled in situations on Friday. We won 3-1, and I thought the score could have been 7-1,” Berry said. “I thought there were several situations where we left guys on third base with less than two outs or we had a guy at second with nobody out and didn't score him. So we left some runs on the table Friday. And then (Saturday) was just a lot of free passes."
Saint Xavier plated three runs in the third inning, helped by four walks and a wild pitch, and had built a 5-1 lead through the middle of the sixth inning.
"It's early-season baseball, and even though we return quite a few guys from last year's team, every team is different and has to find their identity and that sort of thing,” Berry said. “And again, I think the thing that has become the norm for us is when we play close games, everybody kind of, especially early in the season or something like that, everybody looks at us and goes, 'Oh my gosh, what's wrong?' or there's something wrong. And there's a lot of good teams out there, too, so I think that's the other part. I think Xavier did a good job of putting on two or three guys that mixed it up really well and kept us off balance. And they made some defensive mistakes Friday, but they played good defense, I thought, (Saturday) and they scored runs when they had opportunities and took advantage of our mistakes.”
But the Bulldogs finished Saturday's first game with six unanswered runs, beginning with a four-run bottom of the sixth with Martinez and Dan Sayre each belting two-run home runs, both with two outs, to knot the score at 5-5.
Ford's two-out single shot in the seventh inning put the Bulldogs ahead to stay, and Evan Magill's RBI single in the eighth added an insurance run that helped Kyle Bloor get the two-inning save.
Saint Xavier jumped ahead 3-0 with a three-run blast in the second inning of the seven-inning series cap. But a two-run homer from Ford and another solo round tripper from Martinez in the fifth inning drew the Bulldogs even at 3-3.
Martinez struck again with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, ushering Ford across the plate for the run that finished off the series sweep. Sam Rochard picked up the win pitching the last three innings, with six strikeouts against three hits, after relieving starter Thomas Wilhite.
The Bulldogs are back in action this weekend in Athens Insurance Stadium, facing their first NAIA-ranked opponent with No. 22 Northwestern Ohio visiting. The series starts with a twinbill noon Saturday, and the series cap begins 1 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.