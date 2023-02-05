Billy Berry and Carson Ford

Tennessee Wesleyan head coach Billy Berry (left) encourages Carson Ford (11) after he stole third base against Saint Xavier on Saturday at Athens Insurance Stadium. Berry picked up his 700th career win in the first game of the season-opening series Friday, and the Bulldogs finished off a sweep of the three-game series with Saturday's doubleheader.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

Trending Recipe Videos



Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.