Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams split results Saturday at St. Andrews, with the women losing 70-67 and the men rallying from a 15-point halftime deficit to win 90-82.
The Lady Bulldogs (8-8, 8-8 AAC) led 39-36 at halftime but fell behind 53-51 after three quarters and could never take the lead back. Wesleyan shot 32.4% from the floor and 61.1% from the free throw line. Jordan Wright led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points, Cambree Mayo added 14 points and five assists, and Madison McClurg 13 points.
The Bulldogs (14-7, 12-7) trailed 50-35 at the break and fell behind as many as 18 points early in the second half before whittling their deficit to single digits with 12 minutes left. Cam Montgomery's 3-pointer with 1:32 left put Wesleyan ahead for good at 81-80, Bryant Bernard followed with a three of his own, and Bernard, Montgomery and Djimon Wilson combined for six free throws to complete TWU's rally. Bernard finished with 30 points, six assists and three steals to lead the Bulldogs, and Wilson added 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Montgomery and Ty Patterson each scored 15 points, the latter also pulling nine rebounds.
The TWU basketball games at home today against Union have been canceled with no makeup scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.