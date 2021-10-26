Coach Jordan Jacob figured that McMinn County was going to be matched up against a top-level team no matter the draw to begin the TSSAA State Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
That would certainly describe the Lady Cherokees’ Class AAA state quarterfinals opponent, Collierville, whom they kick off against 4 p.m. Wednesday at Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga.
“It’s a similar thing I said last year, making it to this point, every team regardless of who we get is going to be really good,” Jacob said.
Collierville (14-1-1), from just outside Memphis, has been a long-standing rival of fellow Memphis-area powerhouse Houston. The Lady Dragons beat Houston, who was nationally ranked much of this season, 2-1, in their region championship game. Houston is also in this year’s state tourney.
The Lady Dragons have a wealth of recent state tournament experience, having reached the big event eight of the last nine seasons. Collierville was state runner-up in 2017 and 2018, both times to Houston.
The one opponent McMinn (14-3-1) and Collierville have in common this year happened to be the Lady Dragons’ only loss, and one of the Lady Cherokees’ three losses. Collierville lost to private school Briarcrest Christian 2-1 in September. In comparison, the Lady Tribe had lost to Briarcrest 4-0 during the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg in late August.
But Jacob believes if the Lady Cherokees can bring the same level of play they displayed Saturday in a 6-1 dismantling of Oakland in the Class AAA sectional, then McMinn should believe that it has a chance to win again Wednesday.
“Getting Collierville, looking at some of their results, they’re obviously a really good team,” Jacob said. “Their only loss on the year is to the same team we lost to out in Gatlinburg. And so we can’t read much into results, but I think with the way the team played (Saturday) that we should be very confident going into the game on Wednesday.”
The Lady Cherokees, headed to their second straight state tournament and third overall in program history, are still searching for their program’s first state tourney victory.
“With our mindset of being confident in who we are and prepared to play and put up a fight, that’s the biggest thing for us,” Jacob said. “And then whatever happens is what it is.”
Should McMinn achieve that landmark at Collierville’s expense on Wednesday, it would play the state semifinal 6:30 p.m. Thursday back at GPS, against the winner between Bearden and Nolensville. Bearden is ranked No. 1 in the nation by United Soccer Coaches and is a heavy favorite to win the Class AAA championship, while Nolensville reached state in its first year in Class AAA after the previous three seasons in the Class AA state tourney.
The opposite bracket includes Franklin County, which defeated McMinn in the Region 3-AAA championship game. Franklin County, which rallied to beat Siegel 2-1 in its sectional Saturday, will begin the tournament against two-time defending AAA state champion Ravenwood. Science Hill and Houston play the other opposite-bracket quarterfinal.
The AAA state championship game takes place 4 p.m. Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium, home of the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.