The McMinn Force FC U19 girls’ team won the Tennessee State Cup on May 28-29 in Murfreesboro at the U19 Division 2 level. Back, from left: Baleigh Finch, Alaina Fortune, Katelyn Gross, Addison Smith, Allison Hansford, Bree Ooten, Jenna Gibson and Machaela Reeves. Front, from left: Grace Pape, Lyndy Arsenault, Katelyn Vincent, Mitzy Ayala-Renteria, Madi Gross, Sophie White, Carlee Rule, Olivia Duncan and Madelyn Tallent. Head coach Tom Hansford is at far right. Not pictured is assistant coach Mike Parente.
A few area soccer players started off the summer by bringing home a state championship.
The McMinn Force FC U19 girls’ team won the Tennessee State Soccer Association State Cup title in the U19 Girls Division 2 level on May 28-29 at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro. It is the second time in the last three completed seasons that a girls’ team from MFFC has won a State Cup championship.
MFFC defeated the Collierville-based Lady Lobos Rush 6-4 in the semifinals May 28, then outlasted Tullahoma’s Camp Forest Football Club 4-2 in overtime for the title May 29.
“This makes three of the last three State Cups that had a McMinn Force FC team in the championship game,” said MFFC head coach Tom Hansford.
An MFFC team had also won the state championship in 2019, and another was a state runner-up in 2021. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Four players on the MFFC team are from McMinn County and another from McMinn Central. McMinn’s Allison Hansford and Addie Smith and Central’s Carlee Rule are all graduated seniors, with Hansford set to play at Liberty University, Smith at Lee University and Rule at Bryan College.
Hansford was on both the 2019 state title team and the 2021 runner-up team, and Rule was also on the 2021 squad.
Lyndy Arsenault and Mitzy Ayala-Renteria, on the other hand, are set to return to the Lady Cherokees next season as a rising junior and sophomore, respectively.
MFFC went 6-0-1 during the regular season to claim the conference’s top seed and a bye in the quarterfinals for the State Cup tournament.
As the State Cup champion, MFFC advanced to the 2022 US Youth Soccer Southern Presidents Cup tournament, which will take place June 15-19 in Frisco, Texas.
