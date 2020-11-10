DECATUR - The Meigs Middle Lady Tigers defeated Sweetwater 40-24 at home on Monday to move to 2-2 on the season.
Meigs was led by Lila Brown with 13 points while Kylie Cornelius had 11.
The Meigs Middle junior varsity won 28-22 and were led by Annslee Maddron with 12 points.
