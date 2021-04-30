Randy Casey is coming back to the town he loves to guide a new era of boys’ basketball at McMinn County High School.
Casey, 55, has been hired as the new head coach of the basketball Cherokees, the school announced Thursday. Casey succeeds Ed Clendenen, who retired after the last six seasons at the helm of the Tribe.
“I’d like to thank obviously (Principal) Mr. (Joe) Young and (McMinn County Director of Schools) Mr. (Lee) Parkison and (Athletic Director) Coach (Bo) Cagle for extending the offer to me and an opportunity to get back to Athens and McMinn County and having the confidence in me to lead the basketball program,” said Casey in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I’m very thankful for that and excited for that.”
Casey was previously in Athens as the head coach and athletic director at Believe Prep Academy from 2016-2019. When Believe Prep moved out of Athens in 2019 to its current location in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Casey took the head coach and athletic director job at Wesley Christian School in Allen, Kentucky, a position he has held the last three years.
But it wasn’t long after Casey moved to Kentucky that he felt he wanted to return to Athens as soon as possible.
“Everybody was just friendly people, made a lot of great friends and a lot of connections, a lot of relationships,” Casey said. “And I promise you the second I moved back up here (to Kentucky), I missed it from that minute. I was like, “Gosh, I’ve got to get back down there. Someway, somehow, I want to go back to Athens.’ It’s a great place to live and great people there, and I’m excited about getting back.”
And Casey, whose career record is 369-187, made it clear that he is back in Athens and at McMinn to win – and he expressed his belief in the Cherokees’ potential as a program in strong terms.
“I told Coach Cagle and Mr. Young in our interview that I think it’s a sleeping giant,” Casey said. “I think you have have great facilities. I think you have a lot of kids coming through and talent coming there. And I think if we can raise the energy level and the work ethic and the discipline, I think we have a chance to be great.
“My objective is to come down there, and first and foremost, you want to win the district, then win the region, and then we want to win a state championship. That’s what we’re coming down there for, that’s what I’m coming back for us to do that. And I’ve been fortunate up here to be around some great teams and have some great teams at the high school level in Kentucky. And I feel like we have the right formula and recipe for success, and I feel like the potential is through the roof. I think we can get it rolling, and once that happens, then we’re going to be highly successful year upon year upon year. Not just one or twice every 10 years.”
After graduating from Morehead State University in 1989, Casey had been the head boys’ basketball coach at Belfry High School in Kentucky from 1989-2012. Casey moved on to an assistant coach position for the University of Pikeville men’s hoops program, which competes in the NAIA, from 2012-2016, before his time in Athens at Believe Prep.
Casey amassed a host of distinctions during his high school coaching career in Kentucky, including being named Coach of the Year twice by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. Casey has guided his teams to 11 district championships, three region titles and one Elite Eight appearance. Of Casey’s former players, 35 of them are currently playing college basketball, including 11 of them in NCAA Division I, and four are playing professionally.
Together, Casey’s credentials left the greatest impression on the committee to hire a coach at McMinn, which included Young, Cagle and Tennessee Wesleyan men’s head coach Ray Stone.
“Starting with just his resumé, he’s got over 300 wins,” Cagle said. “I think that him putting several, upwards of close to 40 players in college basketball right now. He lived in the community before with Athens Prep, so he knew the community. And really, just how much he wanted to be here. He wanted to live here, wanted to be in our community. And the things that we were going to ask of him were some of the main things for me that I felt comfortable with hiring him.”
According to Young, more than a dozen candidates applied, including from places as far as Kansas, Arizona and Florida. The committee conducted interviews with six finalists.
And Young said Stone was a tremendous asset in helping with the decision.
“We leaned on his knowledge,” Young said. “He knew some of the folks, and him being local around here and invested in basketball.”
While Casey was still at Believe Prep and Young was still an assistant with the TWU women’s basketball team, they were in some of the same circles within the community, which is how Young heard of what Casey was accomplishing at Believe Prep.
“And I just heard great things about what was going on over there (at Believe Prep), some of him involvement in the community with the players he had while he was over at the Believe Academy,” Young said. “I know they did a lot of volunteer work in the community and spent a lot of time with the YMCA.”
And Young is also looking forward to what Casey brings to his role in the classroom. Casey was a social sciences instructor at Belfry and also an academic instructor at Wesley Christian.
“As much as we hire basketball coaches, we hire teachers as well, and I was just very impressive with the things that I heard about him in the classroom,” Young said. “And so we’re anxious and excited to have him on staff as both a coach and a teacher.”
And Casey made it a point that citizenship and academics will be the top priority for all of his players at McMinn.
“First and foremost, our players are going to be great citizens,” Casey said. “They’re going to be gentlemen in the classroom. They’re going to be gentlemen in the community. They’re going to do what they have to do as far as the way they act. And then academics, that comes before anything. Our kids are going to be aware of what it takes to graduate from high school. If they have a chance or want to play in college, they’re going to be aware of those requirements. They’re going to be aware of what they have to have on the ACT, all those things. And they’re going to be good students.”
Community service will also be a priority, and not just because it helps Casey, his staff and the Cherokees make themselves known.
“We want everybody at those schools to know our players, to know me, know our staff, be comfortable with us,” Casey said. “And in the community, we’re going to be seen. We’re going to hang our hats on a lot of community service. We’re going to give back to the community and help folks, and we feel like that in return will be paid back with people coming and watching us play and supporting us and giving us the energy we need to be successful.”
As far as his vision for the Cherokees when they take the court this winter, Casey wants McMinn to always be the toughest team on the court.
“Again, we have non-negotiables that every day, we’re going to bring our lunch pail and we’re going to work our rear-ends off,” Casey said. “And at the end of the day, our deal is we want to be tougher than everybody we play. We may not always be more talented than everybody we play, but we’re going to be tougher and more disciplined than everybody we play.”
Casey prefers a high-energy brand of basketball with tight man-to-man defense as a staple.
“We’re going to play a lot of man-to-man,” Casey said.
“We’re going to get up in people’s faces and make them uncomfortable and make them do things they don’t want to do. And a lot of young men are going to be out there playing for each other, not playing for themselves, they’re playing for each other, for their high school, for their community and for their family. they’re going to play for everybody else, not just themselves.”
Jay Johnson and Drew Hawn will remain on staff as assistant coaches, and Casey may also bring in a third assistant before the winter.
“Both those guys have great rapport with the players,” Casey said. “Drew is a very well-organized guy who handles a lot of organization stuff that he’s really good at. And Jay is a high-energy guy who will bring energy every day. Both of those guys will be very important pieces of what we do.”
Casey is already familiar with several of the returning players at McMinn, along with some outgoing seniors and alumni. Casey trained some of the current and former McMinn players during the summer while he was at Believe Prep, including outgoing senior Parker Bebb, former Cherokees sharpshooter Jacob Elkins, and returning players Tucker Monroe and Carson Black.
With Monroe coming back, along with Ty Runyan and Davion Evans, Casey noted that guard play will likely be the Tribe’s strength when November comes.
“I think those three guys are a good starting place, a good nucleus,” Casey said. “And I think we’ve got some outstanding young guys coming too, and some guys who are ready to play. But those three guys will be a great place to start for building a team.”
McMinn County High School will host an event 2 p.m. Sunday in the school’s auditorium for the players and supporters to meet Casey.
“We’re just trying to get anybody in the community and any supporters that we have, people who are just interested in meeting Coach Casey,” Young said. “He knows quite a few people from his time here any way, but we’d love to have them come out and help us welcome him.”
