ETOWAH — Sign-ups for the Etowah Youth Basketball League, for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, are currently taking place through the remainder of October at the Etowah Community Center during regular business hours. Teams will be drafted 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Etowah Community Center.
Cost of registration is $25 for one, $45 for two and $65 for three or more. Discounts are for siblings only.
School players will be eligible to play once the school's season is over.
Anyone who wants to coach, or for any questions, call Bill Irvin at 423-368-5687.
