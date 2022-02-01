HARRIMAN – The Mountain View and Englewood girls' basketball teams won their quarterfinal games Monday in the Section 2-A tournament.
Mountain View defeated Tellico Plains 36-19.
Englewood took down Midway 50-28, led by Malea Masingale with 18 points, Lily Graves nine points and Lily Wright and Mirra Freeman eight each.
Mountain View and Englewood will play their semifinal games Thursday at Harriman High School. Mountain View plays Oliver Springs at 4:30 p.m., while Englewood will battle Oneida at 7.
Riceville's boys play their quarterfinal 5:45 p.m. Wednesday against Tellico Plains. If Riceville wins Wednesday, it plays its semifinal against the winner between H.Y. Livesay and Fairview at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, taking place between the Mountain View and Englewood girls' games.
